Ayanna Pressley has breakthrough case of COVID-19

By Amy Sokolow
Boston Herald
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleDemocratic Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley announced that she, along with a record-breaking number of Bostonians, Massachusetts residents, and Americans, has tested positive for COVID-19. “After experiencing COVID-like symptoms, this morning I received a positive, breakthrough...

Fox News

Vaccinated Democratic congressman announces he has tested positive for COVID-19

Congressman Bill Pascrell Jr (D-NJ) announced on Twitter Thursday that he has tested positive for the coronavirus. "Today I tested positive for covid," the 84-year-old New Jersey Democrat tweeted. "I am fully vaccinated and boosted. Blessedly my symptoms are mild. I'm working from home. Omicron spreads like wildfire. Get vaxxed and boosted -- these shots are the *only* reason my case is mild. Don’t worry about me: get your shots!"
CONGRESS & COURTS
CBS Boston

Rep. Ayanna Pressley Tests Positive For COVID-19: ‘I Am Grateful To Be Fully Vaccinated And Boosted’

BOSTON (CBS) — Massachusetts Rep. Ayanna Pressley announced Friday that she has tested positive for COVID-19. “After experiencing COVID-like symptoms, this morning I received a positive, breakthrough COVID-19 test result,” the Congresswoman who represents parts of Boston said in a statement. “Thankfully, my symptoms are relatively mild, and I am grateful to be fully vaccinated and boosted.” Pressley said she is isolating “and following all health protocols.” The 7th district representative said “vaccines save lives” and encouraged everyone to get vaccinated or boosted, and to wear a face mask. Today, I received a positive, breakthrough COVID-19 test result. Thankfully, my symptoms are mild & I'm grateful to be fully vaccinated & boosted. I'm currently isolating & following all health protocols. My full statement: https://t.co/FOhQ2i68VN pic.twitter.com/7p6z1tazRR — Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley (@RepPressley) December 31, 2021 Massachusetts on Thursday recorded a new single-day record of more than 21,000 COVID cases. Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts announced earlier this month that she had tested positive.
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Rep. Pressley says she’s tested positive for COVID-19

Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley has tested positive for COVID-19, her office said in a statement. Pressley said her symptoms are relatively mild and she’s currently isolating and following all health protocols. “I am grateful to be fully vaccinated and boosted,” Pressley said. “Vaccines save lives. With this unprecedented pandemic continuing...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Ayanna Pressley says Charlie Baker’s new mask advisory ‘falls well short’

The Massachusetts congresswoman is calling for a statewide indoor mask mandate; Baker has "no interest." With hospitals under pressure and the omicron variant of COVID-19 spreading fast, Gov. Charlie Baker announced a new statewide mask advisory Monday recommending that all individuals in Massachusetts wear a face covering in indoor public places, regardless of their vaccination status.
BOSTON, MA
The US Sun

Kamala Harris slammed ‘for lying after proposing $2,000 stimulus checks for every month of Covid as bills still due’

KAMALA Harris has been slammed for a post she made prior to being elected vice president, promising "$2,000 monthly payments" that never materialized. In the tweet from May 2020, Harris wrote, "I’m proposing $2,000 monthly payments throughout the pandemic and for 3 months after because rent and bills are still due during this crisis and people are going hungry."
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

How many lawmakers have tested Covid positive this week?

The US Congress has been hit by a Covid-19 outbreak with at least 10 lawmakers having contracted the disease in the span of a week.The reported infections have occurred even as the US is witnessing the hastening spread of the highly transmissible Omicron variant.Delaware senator Chris Coon became the 10th and latest member of the Congress to contract Covid, he said in a tweet on Thursday.“In recent weeks I have been tested for COVID-19 regularly, both with rapid tests and PCR tests, and last night I got bad news – I tested positive,” Mr Coon tweeted.“I have minimal symptoms so...
CONGRESS & COURTS
foodcontessa.com

Who Will Get the New Stimulus Checks That Are Coming Out This Jan Month, and Who Will Not? | Latest Updates

In the aftermath of COVID-19, the American Rescue Plan Act of 2022 was created to aid the country’s economic recovery. In terms of cash, this bailout is one of the most costly in American history. A $40 billion scholarship fund was formed as part of President Joe Biden’s American Rescue Plan. The payments are offered to help students meet the costs of their education, healthcare, and other essentials while pursuing their degrees.
ATLANTA, GA
The Independent

Experts predict date for Omicron peak in US

Experts in the US have predicted cases of the Omicron coronavirus variuant will peak in the US by the end of January.Dr Anthony Fauci this week predicted an end-of -January peak for Omicron cases, while a recent study from researchers at the University of Texas at Austin suggested that the peak would be around 18 January.“I would imagine, given the size of our country and the diversity of vaccination versus not vaccination, that it likely will be more than a couple of weeks, probably by the end of January, I would think,” said Dr Fauci in an interview with CNBC’s...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Hillary Clinton warns progressive 'Squad' will tank Democrats in the midterms

Hillary Clinton has urged the Democratic Party to be “clear eyed” about what wins elections, ahead of next year’s potentially defining midterms. The former presidential candidate’s warning appears to be aimed squarely at the progressive wing of the party, which has grown in size and influence over the past few years. Speaking to MSNBC’s Willie Geist, Ms Clinton asserted that the Democrats need candidates who are capable of winning in purple states, in order to have a Congress that will “get things done”.The splintering of the Democrats has been especially apparent of late, with President Joe Biden’s Build Back...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

From AOC to Joe Manchin, the winners and losers in a tumultuous 2021 in US politics

As 2021 comes to a close, it is pretty clear that the year was a loss for many people. It began with a violent assault on the US Capitol in an attempt to subvert democracy as the president repeated lies about the election being stolen. That would set the tone for the rest of the poisonous year in politics. Similarly, the world entered its second full year in a pandemic and despite the emergence of a vaccine in record time, a large sliver of the country rebuffed calls to get immunised.In turn, the year has ended much as it began,...
U.S. POLITICS

