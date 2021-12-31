Ayanna Pressley has breakthrough case of COVID-19

BOSTON (CBS) — Massachusetts Rep. Ayanna Pressley announced Friday that she has tested positive for COVID-19. “After experiencing COVID-like symptoms, this morning I received a positive, breakthrough COVID-19 test result,” the Congresswoman who represents parts of Boston said in a statement. “Thankfully, my symptoms are relatively mild, and I am grateful to be fully vaccinated and boosted.” Pressley said she is isolating “and following all health protocols.” The 7th district representative said “vaccines save lives” and encouraged everyone to get vaccinated or boosted, and to wear a face mask. Today, I received a positive, breakthrough COVID-19 test result. Thankfully, my symptoms are mild & I'm grateful to be fully vaccinated & boosted. I'm currently isolating & following all health protocols. My full statement: https://t.co/FOhQ2i68VN pic.twitter.com/7p6z1tazRR — Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley (@RepPressley) December 31, 2021 Massachusetts on Thursday recorded a new single-day record of more than 21,000 COVID cases. Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts announced earlier this month that she had tested positive.

BOSTON, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO