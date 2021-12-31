ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Betty White, an ageless TV star, was America's sweetheart

By FRAZIER MOORE - Associated Press
Times Daily
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleBetty White was America’s naughty sweetheart. Support local journalism...

www.timesdaily.com

HollywoodLife

Betty White’s Cause Of Death Revealed After ‘Golden Girls’ Star’s Heartbreaking Passing

The trailblazing icon passed away at the age of 99 on Dec. 31, and her cause of death has now been revealed. In heartbreaking news, Betty White died at the age of 99 on December 31 and her cause of death has now been revealed. The legendary actress, beloved for her comedic chops and animal-rights activism, passed away at her home due to natural causes, according to a statement from the Los Angeles Police Department. “It appears to be natural cause of death with no evidence of foul play,” the LAPD wrote on Twitter, shortly after news of Betty’s death emerged.
romper.com

Betty White’s Three Stepchildren Have Made Her Feel “Blessed”

Betty White has been working in the entertainment business ever since 1930, when she was a plucky little 8-year-old playing an orphan on the radio show Empire Builders. Since then, she has managed to reinvent herself time after time at different stages of her career. From being a popular guest star on game shows in the ‘50s to becoming a household name on television series in the ‘70s and ‘80s to bona fide screen legend, what hasn’t Betty White done? She even became a stepmom to three children when she married her third husband in 1963.
Mashed

Betty White Says This Food Rule Got Her To Her 100th Birthday

Betty White is a national treasure, and her life is the kind of roadmap we should all be so lucky to emulate. As People notes, the actor and comedian will celebrate her 100th birthday in January 2022, and is still proving she's the master of comedic timing. "Betty pivots like I have never seen, making it look seamless," Sandra Bullock tells the magazine. "The rest of us just remain silent and pray we're not cut out of the scene." This legendary star is pretty much unanimously admired by her peers and anyone who has followed White's Hollywood tale.
People

Betty White 'Died Peacefully in Her Sleep' at Home, Agent Says

Betty White "died peacefully in her sleep at her home early this morning," her agent and close friend Jeff Witjas tells PEOPLE. Witjas previously confirmed to PEOPLE that the beloved comedian had died on Friday at age 99, just two and a half weeks before what would have been her centennial birthday.
People

'I Had the Love of My Life': Betty White's Love Story with Husband Allen Ludden

Following two short-lived marriages, Betty White found true love with game show host Allen Ludden, whom she met while appearing as a guest on Password during the show's third week. "We felt like we knew each other," she told the Archive of American Television, recalling their "love affair." Within weeks of their meeting, Ludden proposed marriage — "just as a joke," White, who was in no mood for remarrying at that time, once recalled to PEOPLE. "But he wouldn't let up." When she refused a diamond wedding ring ("Oh, I was a bitch!"), he wore it on a chain around his neck. She finally gave in on Easter 1963. He sent her "this adorable fluffy white stuffed bunny," she remembered, "and in its ears were gold leaves with ruby, diamond and sapphire earrings." They wed that year. "I wasted all that time we could have been together," she said. Ludden died in 1981, just shy of the couple's 18th wedding anniversary.
Outsider.com

‘Bonanza’ Star Lorne Greene’s Surprising Connection to Betty White

We ask you, how many times can you connect Bonanza, a classic TV western, with the amazing Betty White?. Folks of a certain age probably will remember this detail, especially when prompted. It’s also a terrific trivia topic. Lorne Greene, who portrayed Ben Cartwright on Bonanza, and White used to team up for a special event. And that was Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.
Washington Post

‘Live with it’: Betty White defied racist demands in 1954

“Arthur, did you have a nice weekend?” Betty White asked Arthur Duncan. The entertainer, in her early 30s at the time, was center stage, speaking to the young Black tap dancer seated on her right. “I did something a little different,” Duncan told her. “I rehearsed with a choral...
Deadline

Betty White Documentary Screening To Salute 100th Birthday Will Go On As Planned

Producers of Betty White: 100 Years Young, a documentary that was to be screened for one night only in theaters on White’s 100th birthday January 17, said Friday the show will go on to honor the iconic actress, who died Thursday night. “Our hearts mourn today with the passing of Betty White,” producers Steve Boettcher and Mike Trinklein said in a statement on the Fathom Events page promoting the screening, which was to include the showing of the doc and live footage of what would have been White’s 100th birthday party. “During the many years we worked with her, we developed a...
outsider.com

Betty White Once Revealed Where She Got Her Love For Animals From

Although she is known for her acting talents on the small and big screens, Betty White is also well known for her love for animals. But what really drew her to those creatures?. According to Fox News, Betty White once revealed that her parents inspired her to love animals. “My...
WEHT/WTVW

Betty White has passed away

NATIONAL (WEHT) – Legendary actress Betty White has died just days away from her 100th birthday. Reports indicate she died this morning at her home. She was the longest-serving actress in television history and a cultural icon. She’s probably best known for playing the role of Rose Nylund on “The Golden Girls.” She was also […]
WPMI

TV star and cultural icon Betty White has died, age 99

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — TMZ is reporting that law enforcement have confirmed beloved actress, comedian, and American cultural icon Betty White has died. The report suggests Betty passed away at her home Friday morning. Best known as the character Rose on the TV series Golden Girls, her career in...
8 News Now

PHOTOS: Betty White through the years

(NEXSTAR) – Betty White, the beloved actress and comedian, has passed away at the age of 99. From her roles in “The Mary Tyler Moore Show” and “The Golden Girls” to “Hot in Cleveland” and “The Proposal,” White has captured the hearts of many around the world. Below are photos of White through the ages. […]
Glamour

Betty White Has Died at 99 Years Old

Betty White, the legendary actor and comedian, has died just a few weeks ahead of her 100th birthday. White passed away in her home on December 31, according to law enforcement who spoke to TMZ. The actor is likely best known for playing Rose Nylund in the 1985 series The...
