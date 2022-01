LANSING, MI – A player in Michigan closed out 2021 in a big way as they matched all five white balls drawn and while also playing the Megaplier option to win $3 million. However, there was no winner of the $221 million Mega Millions jackpot for the drawing held on Friday, Dec. 31. That means the drawing on Tuesday, Jan. 4 will be worth $244 million with a cash option of $172.5 million.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 18 HOURS AGO