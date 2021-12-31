ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Cincinnati DB Bryant honors late NBA star with number switch

By STEPHEN HAWKINS
Action News Jax
Action News Jax
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HoxEU_0da7XMUh00
CFP Cotton Bowl Football Cincinnati fans cheer during the first half of the Cotton Bowl NCAA College Football Playoff semifinal game against Alabama, Friday, Dec. 31, 2021, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth) (Michael Ainsworth)

ARLINGTON, Texas — (AP) — Cincinnati cornerback Coby Bryant, winner of the Jim Thorpe Award that goes to the nation’s best defensive back, changed his number for the College Football Playoff semifinal at the Cotton Bowl against No. 1 Alabama on Friday.

Yes, Bryant is named after the late NBA great, even with the different spelling of the first name.

For the playoff game, Bryant switched from the No. 7 he had worn throughout his Cincinnati career to No. 8, one of the two numbers the basketball Hall of Fame player wore during his 20 seasons with the Los Angels Lakers.

“My parents loved Kobe Bryant and my brother does too,” the Bearcats cornerback said. “So I was named for Kobe Bryant. It’s just spelled differently”

Bryant said during the week that the wanted to go “vintage Kobe” and bring that playoff mentality of the five-time NBA champion .

AT NO. 1

The Cotton Bowl marked the 94th time that Alabama enters a game as the No. 1-ranked team in the AP Top 25 under coach Nick Saban.

They’re 84-9 in those games so far.

“Most of the time, when players have something to prove or something’s important to them, that sort of brings out the best in them,” Alabama coach Nick Saban said. “But when you play competitive sports, you not only have to prepare for what you’re supposed to do, you have to prepare for how are you going to react when the other guy does something different.”

HONORING THE UTES

Pac-12 champion Utah is playing in the Rose Bowl on Saturday — and will be honored at the Orange Bowl on Friday night, where No. 2 Michigan faces No. 3 Georgia.

The Orange Bowl and the Football Writers Association of America combine to present an annual Courage Award, which this year went to the Utes in tribute to how the team fought through the deaths of Utah players Ty Jordan and Aaron Lowe.

The award, now in its 20th season, has been presented to teams twice previously: Tulane in 2005 and UConn in 2009.

“We always tell our guys that adversity will hit at some point, but what matters most is how we respond to it,” Utah coach Kyle Whittingham said. “This team has been faced with more adversity than we ever thought possible, and watching our players overcome it and respond to it the way they have has been incredible. The level of unity and love this team has for one another is something special. They define courage and we are proud to coach them.”

Jordan led all freshmen in rushing yards per game last season before his death on Dec. 26, 2020 in what police have concluded was an accidental shooting. He wore No. 22 for Utah; Lowe, as a tribute to his friend, changed his number from 2 to 22.

He died on Sept. 26, the victim of a shooting at a house party. Utah retired the No. 22 jersey on Oct. 30 in their honors.

“The entire Utah football program has embodied what the Courage Award is all about,” Orange Bowl Committee President and Chair Jack Seiler said. “Through their tributes to their fallen brothers, and through their remarkable play on the field, the Utes have simply been inspiring to so many around college football. They have represented the very best of this great game.”

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
iheart.com

Wife Of Former NFL Quarterback Arrested For Grand Theft

The wife of former UCLA standout and NFL quarterback Cade McNown was arrested in connection to accusations that she stole "hundreds of thousands of dollars in designer goods" from her boss, philanthropist Sydney Holland, according to TMZ. Local law enforcement confirmed Christina McNown was charged with four counts of felony...
NFL
rollingout.com

Learn how Te’a Cooper protected mental health, self-love after Dwight Howard split

Te’a Cooper has been in the spotlight since she was a teenager. As she led McEachern High School to a girl’s basketball championship in metro Atlanta, a camera crew followed her around on MTV’s “True Life” for the “I’m Being Recruited” episode. She went on to play at Tennessee, South Carolina, and Baylor before signing with the Los Angeles Sparks before the 2020 WNBA season. Off the court, she dated NBA star Dwight Howard, and the two even reportedly got married in a private ceremony. In April, she confirmed during an Instagram Live session that she and Howard had broken up.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Texas State
State
Georgia State
State
Alabama State
State
Utah State
Black Enterprise

Hoping To Build A Legacy, NBA Star Dwight Howard Signs $500,000 Deal With Arrowhead Water

Los Angeles Lakers big man Dwight Howard hopes to keep scoring large after leaving basketball. The NBA star who joined the league in 2004 wants to build a legacy of helping others once he hangs up the sneakers. As such, Howard has signed a $500,000 multi-year sponsorship deal with Arrowhead Water. Arrowhead will commit $75,000 toward Dwight Howard’s Grand Champions Foundation.
NBA
People

Atlanta Hawks Basketball Star Trae Young Engaged to Longtime Love Shelby Miller: 'What a Night'

On Thursday, Trae Young announced that he proposed to his longtime love, Shelby Miller, in a sweet Instagram post. Sharing a selection of photographs from the elaborate proposal — which featured white rose petals across the floor, lit candles, and a display of blue balloons — the Atlanta Hawks basketball player, 23, wrote alongside the post, "What a night💫 #FutureMrsYoung💍."
CELEBRITIES
247Sports

Ex-Dallas Cowboys star Emmitt Smith's mansion sells in record time

The expansive $2.2 million mansion of ex-Dallas Cowboys great and Pro Football Hall of Fame running back Emmitt Smith sold in record time this week according to TMZ Sports, who reports the 10,806-square-foot home — which included a private dinner date with Smith — lasted only 22 hours on the market. Smith's pad features five bedrooms, nine total bathrooms, two living rooms and a spacious game room, not to mention a multi-car garage.
REAL ESTATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jim Thorpe
Person
Kyle Whittingham
Person
Kobe Bryant
Person
Nick Saban
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

WNBA star Candace Parker announces wife expecting child

WNBA star Candace Parker announced in an Instagram post that her wife is expecting their first child together. Tuesday’s post by Parker, 35, a two-time WNBA champion and two-time Olympic gold medal winner, also congratulated Anna Petrakova, 37, on their two-year wedding anniversary, which is believed to be the first time she has publicly addressed her marriage on social media, ESPN reported.
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Larsa Pippen Says Scottie Pippen Called Her Ex-Boyfriend Malik Beasley a ‘Loser’

Not holding back! Scottie Pippen and his estranged wife, Larsa Pippen, split more than three years ago, but he’s not afraid to weigh in on her new romantic partners. The Bravo personality, 47, revealed that the former NBA star, 56, previously shared his thoughts on her relationship with Malik Beasley during the Thursday, December 30, episode of The Real Housewives of Miami. “When Malik got 90 days or something in jail he sent it to me,” she told costar Lisa Hochstein. “He’s like, ‘Go ahead, keep talking to these losers.'”
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Utah Football#College Football Playoff#Ap#The Jim Thorpe Award#Hall Of Fame#The Los Angels Lakers#Pac 12#Courage Award#Utes#Uconn
247Sports

Michigan, Jim Harbaugh blasted by media after blowout loss to Georgia in College Football Playoff

Third-ranked Georgia dominated Friday night's College Football Playoff semifinal from start to finish against Jim Harbaugh and Michigan, humiliating the Wolverines, 34-11, in the Orange Bowl to advance to next month's national championship game. For Harbaugh, it was a brutal end to a stellar season and brought out some of the same jeers that followed him throughout his tenure with the Wolverines prior to a campaign that featured wins over Ohio State and Iowa for a Big Ten title.
GEORGIA STATE
fadeawayworld.net

Instagram Model Sofia Jamora Denies She Had An Affair With LeBron James: “1. I Was Never With LeBron Nor Do I Know Who He Is And 2. I’m Not White."

LeBron James has been dragged into a controversy involving an Instagram model who is allegedly seeing the Los Angeles Lakers superstar. Sofia Jamora has fired back at reports suggesting she's had an affair with The King. Last year, Erza Haliti, a former Miss Idaho who's married to New Orleans Saints...
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
University of Connecticut
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
College Football
The Spun

Look: Cincinnati Fan’s Hand Sign Goes Viral On ESPN

The College Football Playoff officially kicked off on Friday afternoon with a Cotton Bowl Classic showdown between Alabama and Cincinnati. In the early going, the Crimson Tide asserted their dominance with a long touchdown drive on their very first possession of the game. Alabama ran the ball 10 times, showing its force on the offensive line.
CINCINNATI, OH
tdalabamamag.com

Terry Saban gives keys to longevity for marriage with the love of her life, Nick Saban

Nick Saban and his wife, Miss Terry, have a storybook romance. The couple has been married for 50 years, but they have known each other for longer. Both grew up in West Virginia and had a passion for teaching. As Nick Saban fell in love with coaching, Terry stood beside her husband. The two have been in college football and National Football League. Since arriving at the University of Alabama in 2007, the Saban’s have felt at home.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Spun

Former Green Bay Packers Star Died On Friday Morning

Former Green Bay Packers fullback Fred Cone passed away this morning, the team announced. He was 95 years old. Cone had been the oldest living former Packers player. A franchise Hall of Famer, he played for Green Bay from 1951-57 before finishing his NFL tenure with the Dallas Cowboys in 1960.
NFL
Action News Jax

Action News Jax

Jacksonville, FL
80K+
Followers
79K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

Action News Jax CBS47 & FOX30 is serving North-East Florida and South Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.actionnewsjax.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy