New York Jets wide receiver Jamison Crowder (calf) did not practice again Thursday for Week 17 versus the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Crowder missed Week 16 with a calf injury and he will likely pick up another absence if he can't return to practice by at least Friday. Jets reporter Connor Hughes of The Athletic said earlier this week that Crowder is "50/50" to play versus the Buccaneers. The veteran wideout drew at least six targets in each of his last three games. Braxton Berrios stands to benefit if Crowder misses another game.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO