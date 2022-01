Add star actor Ryan Reynolds to the growing list of Hollywood celebrities who are sharing heartfelt tributes following the death of Betty White. We all have heavy hearts today. The one and only Betty White passed away at the age of 99 on Friday. Widely referred to as one of the pioneers of early television, White enjoyed more than seven successful decades in the industry. You can recognize her face almost anywhere. But she is best known for her roles as Sue Ann Nivens in the CBS sitcom The Mary Tyler Moore Show and Rose Nylund in the ’80s NBC show Golden Girls. She also played Elka Ostrovsky on TV Land’s Hot in Cleveland.

CELEBRITIES ・ 1 DAY AGO