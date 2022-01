While it’s not entirely new, more and more money is being poured into college football these days, and more and more players are realizing that this is a business and not a game. Even before they were able to profit from their name, image, and likeness, some college seniors have chosen to opt out of playing in their bowl game due to a risk of being seriously injured and hurting their chances of playing (and making money) in the NFL.

NFL ・ 9 HOURS AGO