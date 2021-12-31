ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nevada, TX

The Best Lead Performances of 2021

By Kristian Lin
Fort Worth Weekly
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleDo movie stars exist anymore? I mean the old-fashioned type that can pull an audience to the theater just on marquee value alone. I don’t know, but I found plenty of great lead performances in 2021’s movies, and by and large, they had too few people watching them. Here’s to all...

www.fwweekly.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Popculture

'Big Bang Theory' Star Is Getting Oscar Buzz After His Latest Movie Role

Nearly three years after The Big Bang Theory ended, one of the show's stars is getting some Oscar buzz surrounding their latest movie role. Simon Helberg, who played aerospace engineer Howard Wolowitz on Big Bang Theory, recently delivered a captivating performance as The Accompanist/Conductor, in Annette, a 2021 musical psychological drama film that also stars Adam Driver and Marion Cotillard. The film has been garnering a lot of awards buzz, with Cotillard being nominated for Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Comedy or Musical at the 79th Golden Globe Awards.
MOVIES
Popculture

Forgotten Julia Roberts Movie Is a Big Hit on Netflix

Julia Roberts can still draw a crowd, especially on Netflix. The beloved star appears in six movies on the streaming platform, including the 1998 drama Stepmom. The film, co-starring Susan Sarandon, was posted on Netflix on Dec. 1. As of this writing, Stepmom holds the number eight position on Netflix's Top 10 movies in the U.S. chart.
MOVIES
Popculture

An Infamous Tom Hanks Flop Is Exiting Netflix Soon

Director Lana Wachowski is back at the box office next week with The Matrix Resurrections next week, which will definitely send people down a rabbit hole of her past work. However, you might want to catch the 2013 drama Cloud Atlas, an infamous but ambitious flop, before it leaves Netflix on Jan. 31. Starring Tom Hanks, Halle Berry, Hugh Grant, and Hugo Weaving, Cloud Atlas tells the story of reincarnation, with souls traveling through different moments in time and showing how an act of kindness can have a ripple effect through history and the universe.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Nevada State
Local
Texas Entertainment
City
Nevada, TX
The Independent

11 actors who regret famous movie roles, from Harrison Ford to Kate Winslet

“What are your biggest regrets?” This might be one of the more obvious questions a journalist can ask an actor, but the answer can often be hugely revealing.Just because an actor starred in an acclaimed film doesn’t necessarily mean they reflect upon it positively. In fact, it seems that some actors are even more critical of their own appearance in otherwise good films because of the high quality elsewhere.Here are 11 actors who have express regret over their roles in certain films.Timothée Chalamet – A Rainy Day in New York (2019)Timothée Chalamet is one of a few actors to have...
CELEBRITIES
People

Diane Kruger Says Jessica Chastain 'Made Sure' The 355 Actresses All Got 'Paid the Same'

Diane Kruger says her The 355 costar and producer Jessica Chastain ensured parity among the female co-leads of the action film. The star told Women's Health about training for the spy movie, which sees her as a German agent who teams up with elite spies from countries around the world to take down a common enemy. The cast also features Lupita Nyong'o, Penélope Cruz and Bingbing Fan, Sebastian Stan and Edgar Ramírez.
CELEBRITIES
Glamour

Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum Are Hilarious in the Trailer for Their New Movie

Sandra Bullock comedies are iconic, and the trailer for her latest, The Lost City, proves she has another hit on her hands. In the movie, Sandra Bullock plays Loretta Sage, a romance novelist promoting her new book, The Lost City of D. Channing Tatum plays Alan, a model and cover star of Loretta's books who seems to confuse himself for Sage's fictional character, Dash. Things don't seem to be going right for Loretta, but then in comes Daniel Radcliffe as a very rich man in a crisp white three-piece suit. He reads Loretta's book and wants her to help him find the titular Lost City. Except he's not asking: He's kidnapping her and forcing her to help.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Thomasin Mckenzie
Person
Nicolas Cage
Person
Jessica Chastain
Person
Riz Ahmed
Person
Bradley Cooper
Person
Kristen Stewart
Person
Mads Mikkelsen
Person
Amanda Seyfried
Person
Andrew Garfield
Person
Emma Stone
Person
Oscar Isaac
The Independent

Game of Thrones actor Peter Dinklage on falling in love in his twenties: ‘I was a self-saboteur’

Peter Dinklage has said he was a “self-saboteur” when it came to falling in love in his twenties. In an interview with The New York Times published on Wednesday (22 December), the actor discussed his forthcoming film Cyrano, the backlash over the finale of Game of Thrones, and his relationships when he was younger. Dinklage said he was “in love with the idea of love” during those years. He added that “there’s a Wuthering Heights quality to love when one is younger and Romeo and Juliet wasn’t written for 40-year-olds.” The four-time Emmy winner, who played Tyrion Lannister during...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

After ‘Spider-Man,’ Tom Holland Could Fill Hollywood’s Void of Millennial Leading Men

“Spider-Man: No Way Home” shows that movie theaters can still be a major power at a time when streaming services have seemingly taken over the world. The instant box office smash also launches Tom Holland, the 25-year-old British actor whose peppy, quippy and youthful take on the role of Peter Parker/Spider-Man gives the comic-book epic its zip and heart, into the top ranks of Hollywood stars. His central performance was a key ingredient in the film’s outsized success, reaping $260 million stateside over the weekend. After five days in theaters, the superhero film is sitting pretty with $328 million domestically and $750...
CELEBRITIES
AL.com

Denzel Washington’s 10 best movies ranked

Denzel Washington turns 67 today. The Oscar-winner’s films have earned him widespread acclaim as one of the greatest actors of all time. His newest film, “The Tragedy of Macbeth” (directed by Joel Coen; co-starring Frances McDormand) is playing in limited theaters not and hits Apple TV+ Jan. 14, 2022. Washington directed the film “A Journal for Jordan” starring Michael B. Jordan, now playing in theaters.
MOVIES
KHQ Right Now

Benedict Cumberbatch won’t be returning to theatre anytime soon

Benedict Cumberbatch is taking a break from theatre to focus on fatherhood. The ‘Sherlock Holmes’ star – who shares three children with wife Sophie Hunter, 43 – admits even though he is “aching” to get back to stage, “it’s too much right now”.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Great Performances#Film Star#Marine Special Forces#Midwestern#Christianity#Soviet
Collider

Peter Sarsgaard on ‘The Lost Daughter’ and What it’s Like Filming a Love Scene Directed by Your Wife

With writer-director Maggie Gyllenhaal’s The Lost Daughter now playing in selected theaters and streaming on Netflix starting December 31, I recently spoke to Peter Sarsgaard about making Gyllenhaal’s fantastic feature debut. During the interview, Sarsgaard talked about how The Lost Daughter deals with issues that are rarely seen in movies, how the film is about someone not living their best life and has sacrificed too much of her own desires and ambitions, what it was like playing the object of desire for Jessie Buckley’s character, what it’s like filming a love scene that’s being directed by your wife, and more. In addition, he talks about why he prepares more for dialogue scenes than emotional ones and the challenges of filming during COVID.
MOVIES
Insider

THEN AND NOW: The cast of the original 'Spider-Man' 19 years later

Nowadays, Maguire has stayed out of the spotlight while costar Kirsten Dunst continues to act. Tobey Maguire portrayed Spider-Man/Peter Parker, whose life as an ordinary teenager was changed after being bitten by a genetically modified spider. While on a field trip to a genetics lab at Columbia University, a spider...
MOVIES
Vogue Magazine

The Story Behind the Dramatic Transformations of Don’t Look Up’s Star-Studded Cast

Who would have guessed that 2021’s most star-studded film would be an allegorical climate change comedy? The idea might seem outlandish on paper, but director Adam McKay’s timely feature, Don’t Look Up, comments on the environmental crisis in a way that’s wholly original. As its academic protagonists, played by Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence, attempt to inform the populace about the comet hurtling towards the earth, they’re forced to deal with clueless politicians, soulless bureaucrats, and a media more interested in ratings than serving the public good. The antics onscreen reflect the contradictions of the current cultural moment thanks to both McKay’s sharp script and a cast that includes Cate Blanchett, Timothée Chalamet, Ariana Grande, Jonah Hill, and Meryl Streep.
MOVIES
People

Maggie Gyllenhaal Says 'People Are Irritated by Actresses with a Lot of Ideas': 'I'm Not an Idiot'

Maggie Gyllenhaal is shedding light on the treatment of actresses in Hollywood. The Oscar-nominated actress, 44, has starred in films like The Dark Knight, Secretary and Stranger Than Fiction, and she makes her directorial debut with The Lost Daughter, which she also wrote. Speaking with The New York Times, Gyllenhaal said it's "very rare" an actress' ideas are valued while making a movie.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Movies
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Idaho8.com

‘Dallas Buyers Club’ director Jean-Marc Vallée dies

Acclaimed film director Jean-Marc Vallée — who helmed the 2013 drama “Dallas Buyers Club” — died Sunday near Quebec City, Canada, his production company’s publicist told CNN. He was 58 years old. “He was a friend, creative partner and an older brother to me,”...
MOVIES
flickeringmyth.com

Josh Hartnett stars in trailer for Robert Harris adaptation The Fear Index

Sky has released a trailer for The Fear Index, the upcoming Sky Original thriller series based upon Robert Harris’ novel of the same name, which stars Josh Hartnett as tech genius Dr. Alex Hoffman and follows him as he experiences the worst 24 hours of his life; watch it here…
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy