Riverside County, CA

Police kill man who rammed patrol cars in Riverside County

The Associated Press
 1 day ago

BEAUMONT, Calif. (AP) — Police shot and killed a man Friday in Riverside County after he rammed several patrol cars while trying to get away, authorities said.

The man was found dead in his car after the shooting shortly after 1 a.m., the county Sheriff’s Department said in a statement. His name wasn’t immediately released.

Sheriff’s deputies had been seeking the man since receiving a report of domestic violence in an unincorporated area of Perris Thursday night and learning that he was wanted for assault with a deadly weapon, domestic violence, kidnapping, vandalism and violating a restraining order, the Sheriff’s Department said.

The man’s car was spotted by helicopter in Beaumont and sheriff’s deputies and local police moved to arrest him but the man tried to drive away, ramming a private car with a driver inside and several police cars before he was shot, the Sheriff’s Department said.

During the ramming, one officer was trapped underneath a car and an armored rescue vehicle was brought in to free the officer, who was taken to a local hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries, the department said.

