ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Colorado woman arrested after children were fatally stabbed

By Reporters notebook
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 1 day ago

GLENWOOD SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — A western Colorado woman has been arrested on suspicion of two counts of first-degree murder after her children, ages 18 and 11, were fatally stabbed, the Glenwood Springs Police Department said.

Claudia Camacho-Duenas, 37, was arrested Thursday after officers responded to a reported stabbing at 2:30 p.m.

The victims were taken to the hospital where they died of their injuries, police said. Their names have not been released.

A bystander, who was restraining the woman when police arrived, told officers that Camacho-Duenas was responsible for the assault. The initial assault began in an apartment and continued out into a parking lot, police said in a statement.

No phone listing could be found for Camacho-Duenas, and it’s not clear if she has an attorney who could speak on her behalf. She was listed on the Glenwood County jail roster on Friday afternoon.

Officials gave no information about a potential motive for the stabbing.

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

2 dead, 1 hurt in off-road vehicle crash in California

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) — Two people were killed and a third was injured in the crash of an off-road vehicle in inland Southern California, authorities said. All three were riding in what police described as side-by-side all-terrain vehicle when the crash happened late Friday afternoon in the La Sierra Hills near Riverside, the Press-Enterprise reported.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Associated Press

Explosion levels Minneapolis garage, man seriously injured

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A New Year’s Day explosion and fire leveled one Minneapolis garage, set another one ablaze and sent a man to the hospital with serious injuries. The Star Tribune reports that Just after 11 a.m. Saturday, fire crews responded to reports of an explosion at 1070 SE. 13th Avenue. They found one garage fully ablaze from an apparent explosion and the neighboring garage also on fire.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
State
Colorado State
City
Glenwood Springs, CO
Glenwood Springs, CO
Crime & Safety
The Associated Press

Rapper Kodak Black arrested on trespassing charge in Florida

Rapper Kodak Black was arrested on a trespassing charge Saturday in South Florida, authorities said. The Broward Sheriff’s Office said Black was taken into custody in his hometown of Pompano Beach early Saturday morning, according to the South Florida SunSentinel. Investigators did not immediately release details about what prompted the arrest.
FLORIDA STATE
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

703K+
Followers
368K+
Post
317M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy