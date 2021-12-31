ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

15-year-old fatally shot in Georgia city

By Reporters notebook
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 1 day ago

DOUGLASVILLE, Ga. (AP) — A Georgia police department is investigating a shooting early Friday that left a 15-year-old dead.

Douglasville Police, in a Facebook post, said officers arrived at a home at about 12:30 a.m. after receiving a call about a shooting. The officers found the teenager dead at the scene. His name has not been released.

Douglasville is about 20 miles (32.1 kilometers) west of Atlanta,

Police told news outlets the investigation is still in its early stages but investigators said the house appeared to be an Airbnb rental property. Airbnb said it did not have any reservations at the address Thursday and that it has a policy aimed at blocking party reservations over holidays.

The officers said there were a large number of people and vehicles at the scene. No further details were released.

Police are asking anyone who attended the gathering or who might have information about it to call Douglasville detectives at 678-293-1633 or via email at futcha@douglasvillega.gov.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Rapper Kodak Black arrested on trespassing charge in Florida

Rapper Kodak Black was arrested on a trespassing charge Saturday in South Florida, authorities said. The Broward Sheriff’s Office said Black was taken into custody in his hometown of Pompano Beach early Saturday morning, according to the South Florida SunSentinel. Investigators did not immediately release details about what prompted the arrest.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
City
Douglasville, GA
Local
Georgia Cars
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
City
Atlanta, GA
Douglasville, GA
Crime & Safety
The Associated Press

2 dead, 1 hurt in off-road vehicle crash in California

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) — Two people were killed and a third was injured in the crash of an off-road vehicle in inland Southern California, authorities said. All three were riding in what police described as side-by-side all-terrain vehicle when the crash happened late Friday afternoon in the La Sierra Hills near Riverside, the Press-Enterprise reported.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Associated Press

Bus with mourners veers off Nepal highway, killing 7

KATHMANDU, Nepal (AP) — A bus veered off a mountain highway in Nepal on Sunday, leaving at least seven dead and about a dozen injured, officials said. The bus was carrying mourners who were transporting the body of a relative back to their village, government administrator Shashi Dhar Ghimire said by phone.
ACCIDENTS
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

703K+
Followers
368K+
Post
317M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy