15-year-old fatally shot in Georgia city

DOUGLASVILLE, Ga. (AP) — A Georgia police department is investigating a shooting early Friday that left a 15-year-old dead.

Douglasville Police, in a Facebook post, said officers arrived at a home at about 12:30 a.m. after receiving a call about a shooting. The officers found the teenager dead at the scene. His name has not been released.

Douglasville is about 20 miles (32.1 kilometers) west of Atlanta,

Police told news outlets the investigation is still in its early stages but investigators said the house appeared to be an Airbnb rental property. Airbnb said it did not have any reservations at the address Thursday and that it has a policy aimed at blocking party reservations over holidays.

The officers said there were a large number of people and vehicles at the scene. No further details were released.

Police are asking anyone who attended the gathering or who might have information about it to call Douglasville detectives at 678-293-1633 or via email at futcha@douglasvillega.gov.