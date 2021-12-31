Fargo mobile home destroyed by fire, pets killed

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — A home in a Fargo mobile home park was destroyed in a fire Friday, the Fargo Fire Department reported.

When firefighters arrived at the home, flames were visible in the front door and a side window, Battalion Chief Lee Soeth said. KFGO-AM reported an adult and two children fled the home, but several pets died in the fire.

Frigid temperatures have hit the region and the temperature was nearly 14 F (25C) below zero at the time of the fire.