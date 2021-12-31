US Rep. Ayanna Pressley tests positive for COVID-19

Rep. Ayanna Pressley, D-Mass., speaks during a immigration rally asking Congress to support the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA), citizenship for workers and to pass President Joe Biden's legislative agenda on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)

BOSTON (AP) — U.S. Rep. Ayanna Pressley said Friday that she has tested positive for COVID-19.

The Massachusetts Democrat said that after experiencing symptoms, she received a positive, breakthrough positive COVID-19 test result Friday.

“Thankfully, my symptoms are relatively mild, and I am grateful to be fully vaccinated and boosted. I am currently isolating and following all health protocols in order to mitigate further spread and keep my loved ones and community safe,” Pressley said in a written statement.

Pressley said she was grateful for the scientists, researchers, and frontline health care workers who have worked to develop vaccines that are safe and effective.

“Vaccines save lives,” she added. “I encourage everyone to do their part by getting vaccinated, boosted and masking up.”

Pressley’s statement follows an announcement last week from Democratic U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren saying that she had tested positive for COVID-19 after being fully vaccinated with two doses and a booster and was also experiencing mild symptoms.