Perry Wellington 4.5 – New Year Resolutions for Your Home

By Bill Shannon
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleMSN.com has a few New Year resolutions they say every homeowner should...

Apartment Therapy

10 of the Best Under-$1,000 DIY Home Makeovers of 2021, Starting at Just $115

One of the only things that can make a successful room makeover feel even better? Pulling off the redo on a shoestring. Over the last year, we’ve watched as people have said, “Hey, this room can use an update!” and went about making it happen with their bare hands and limited budgets. When that space is successfully completed with a new coat of paint, flooring, lighting, and accessories, the reveal can be almost as satisfying as knowing that it was all done on the cheap.
amazinginteriordesign.com

Expert-Approved Interior Design Tips For Putting Your Home Up For Sale

If there’s one market in the world that doesn’t rest, it’s the real estate market. It’s easily understandable since there are millions of people selling and buying homes across the world every day. While one day, you might be buying a property for yourself, the other day, you might be slinging it off for a profit or to buy a bigger house. However, since there are so many options for buyers to choose from, you have to make sure that your home stands out from the rest and there’s something that can make the buyer choose your home. Most newbie homeowners who haven’t sold many properties don’t know what they should be doing to stand out and this delays the sale unnecessarily.
ABC 4

Make your new years resolution a clean and healthy home!

(The Daily Dish) A good, deep cleaning of your carpets and flooring not only makes your space sparkle and look fresh but can help extend the lifespan of your flooring. Jake Stone with Zerorez can vouch for that!. Zerorez cleans differently, their goal is to extend the life of your...
Apartment Therapy

8 of the Happiest, Most Colorful Room Redos of 2021

In an era mostly defined by the strengths of neutral tones, it can be tough to remember one simple fact: Color can make a big difference in a space. Whether you’re looking to upgrade an outdated kitchen, overhaul a tired bathroom, or rethink a standard white wall, any rich color can immediately shift the mood. Bright and sweet shades like yellow or pink can make a small room feel alive, while saturated and rich ones like emerald or navy can dial up a sophisticated atmosphere. With a certain level of confidence, choosing a color that’s anything but neutral can create a look that’s entirely unique.
yankodesign.com

This AI-enabled tiny home is the perfect budget-friendly prefab house for the urban city life!

Low-cost, prefabricated, and ready to live in homes are all the rage right now! And tiny home builder Nestron has jumped on the bandwagon with their latest AI-enabled home ‘Cube One’. Cube One is a 156 square foot home perfect for all kinds of residents – from single youngsters to large families. The value for money home has been equipped with built-in furnishings, voice-controlled tech, and a galvanized steel shell that not only lends it a sci-fi feel but also protects it from extreme temperatures and natural disasters. Starting at $30,000, the Cube One can be shipped to any location in the world, and will be ready for you to move into from the moment it arrives!
countryliving.com

28 Bedroom Colors That'll Make You Wake Up Happier

We'll be the first to admit that waking up early and leaving a cozy bed isn't always fun, but creating a bedroom that's energizing and mood-boosting can make it a whole lot easier. Since colors and light affect our mood, there's a strong case for a colorful bedroom. Whether you introduce those pops of color with paint, bedding, or artwork, you'll find something to emulate in the gorgeous examples of colorful bedrooms below (yes, even for those color-averse readers). Ahead, discover the best bedroom colors organized (loosely) in rainbow order.
Apartment Therapy

Before and After: An Outdated Bathroom Becomes a Chic Sanctuary for Under $500

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Although a gut renovation is a surefire way to transform a room, it can be quite an undertaking. Many home renovations require professional help, which means factoring in both the amount of time it takes to complete the project and the final cost. But opting not to renovate doesn’t mean you can’t achieve a true makeover with some clever DIY refreshes.
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Time to put away your holiday decorations? Here are top picks for organizing

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. How to organize holiday decorations Now that the season is coming to a close, it’s time to think about how you store your holiday decorations. If you’ve been stuffing them in makeshift containers or plastic bags the past few years, it’s time to upgrade to a better […]
KBTX.com

Weekend Gardener: New Year resolutions for your garden

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - You can make a lot of choices to change in the new year, so how about making some changes in your garden?. First off, you can look into becoming a master gardener! Texas A&M Agrilife would love to help you on your journey. If that’s a...
Apartment Therapy

Before and After: This Drab 2001 Dining Room Is Transformed by $550 DIY Built-Ins

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Even when a space has everything going for it — great square footage, awesome light, solid finishes — it’s hard to make real use of it if it doesn’t actually fit the needs of the people who live there. Case in point: This dining room from DIYer Amanda Escoe’s 2001 home. When the family moved in, the dining room had a traditional look that didn’t quite vibe with their style, but the main issue was that it just wasn’t all that practical for the family.
The Daily South

Wet Rooms Will Be a Huge Trend for Bathroom Renovations in 2022

The open floor plan first gained popularity by combining the kitchen, living, and dining areas into one cohesive space. Now it's making its way into the full baths with 2022's next big thing: wet rooms. In its simplest form, it's exactly what it sounds like: a room that's designed to get wet. The main thing to look for is the lack of separation between the shower and the rest of the bathroom floor, both in height and partitions. By doing so, it creates a more efficient and spa-like experience centered around bathing. Read up on all the pros, as well as a few cons, below.
