ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Kentucky enters in unfamiliar role as favorite for showdown with Iowa in Citrus Bowl

By Matt Murschel, Orlando Sentinel
Orlando Sentinel
Orlando Sentinel
 1 day ago

Kentucky has enjoyed the underdog role throughout much of Mark Stoops’ tenure as the Wildcats coach. That role has followed the program into the postseason, where the ‘Cats have been a dark horse in four of the last five bowl games.

But as No. 22 Kentucky (9-3, 5-3 SEC) prepares to face No. 15 Iowa (10-3, 7-2 Big Ten) in the Vrbo Citrus Bowl on Saturday at Camping World Stadium, it’s the Hawkeyes who enter the game as the early underdogs.

It’s something longtime Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz shared with the media Friday.

“We have been dogs in all but two [bowl games],” said Ferentz. “It’s been 18 or 19 bowls, and it seems to be the world we live in.”

“Don’t take my role. That’s usually us,” Stoops quipped. “We like to feel the same thing.”

Both programs are riding three-game postseason winning streaks and a fourth win on New Year’s Day would be a school record for each.

“Both of us just want to win,” said Ferentz. “That’s what you play for and that’s ultimately what you compete for. It is not everything, but it makes a big difference. Our goal is to play as hard as we can, play as well as we can, and then you let the chips fall where they may.”

Added Stoops: “You go to these bowls, you want to enjoy them, you find that balance, but ultimately as I tell our players, the greatest memory they will have is a win.”

Iowa comes into the game as the Big Ten runner-up, finishing their second double-digit win season in the last three years. But injuries and inconsistencies on offense prevented the Hawkeyes from their first conference championship since 2004.

Quarterback Spencer Petras, who started the first six games, struggled after a shoulder injury against Wisconsin on Oct. 30. His backup, Alex Padilla, guided the Hawkeyes to wins over Northwestern, Minnesota and Illinois.

Ferentz has refused to name a starter going into the game against Kentucky.

“I guess you’ll know at one o’clock — probably before that, actually,” said Ferentz. “I don’t think it’s that big a deal, and I know it is to everybody, but we have faith in both guys and both guys have done a great job.

“Ultimately, it’s about how our team plays. That’s our goal — to play good team offense and hopefully be able to move the ball and score some points.”

Adding to the challenge is the loss of running back Tyler Goodson, who led the Hawkeyes in rushing with 1,151 yards. He opted out of the Citrus Bowl to prepare for the upcoming NFL Draft.

“[I] respect Tyler’s decision. I respect Tyler a great deal,” said Ferentz. “I look at it a lot. To me, it’s like anybody. Your job is to do your job and do it as well as you can day-in and day-out. If you do that, you should feel good about things when you walk away. Tyler has certainly done that.”

Kentucky isn’t without its injury challenges, including senior defensive end Josh Paschal.

“He wants to play, and I don’t feel like I could play him with a clear conscience,” said Stoops. “He’s given us everything, and Josh is a guy that empties his tank every practice, every game.

“He reaggravated an injury and made it worse in the Louisville game and had other health issues that he couldn’t travel with us. He just got down here a couple of days ago, but to be honest with you, I think it’s highly questionable for him to play.”

Pascal led Kentucky in tackles for loss (15.5) and was second in sacks (5.5) behind J.J. Weaver.

Wildcats quarterback Will Levis is no stranger to Iowa.

He previously faced the Hawkeyes while he was at Penn State last season.

“The first thing that sticks out to you when you watch their film is how disciplined and consistent they are with their techniques and coverage discipline,” Levis said. “We need to make sure we go out there and play cleanly. As long as we do that, I think we should be able to do some good stuff.”

Iowa defensive back Jack Koerner remembers what it was like to play against Levis compared with his expectations for Saturday.

“He seems like a much more mature player than then,” Koerner said. “When we played them last year, he was really more of a run threat to us. Getting the ball out wasn’t necessarily his strong suit. So obviously he’s matured a little bit, and he’s been throwing the ball a little bit more.”

This article first appeared on OrlandoSentinel.com . Email Matt Murschel at mmurschel@orlandosentinel.com or follow him on Twitter at @osmattmurschel .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS Sports

Kentucky vs. Iowa: Prediction, pick, Citrus Bowl odds, spread, live stream, watch online, TV channel

The New Year's Day schedule of college football games includes a great SEC-Big Ten matchup in Orlando between top 25 teams when No. 22 Kentucky clashes with Iowa in the Citrus Bowl. Both of these teams reached the top 10 in the AP top 25 poll earlier in the season with the Hawkeyes peaking at No. 2, and their combined 19 wins is among the most for two Power Five teams in a non-New Year's Six bowl game.
IOWA STATE
offtackleempire.com

Citrus Bowl Preview: Iowa, Kentucky, and a Lot of Stoops Talk

I didn’t really have time to outline this (in my head or otherwise), and I’m both preparing rubbish to eat for New Year’s Eve and watching a pair of two-year-olds destroy my living room, but let’s dive in. The short version:. Who: #15 Iowa Hawkeyes vs...
IOWA STATE
AL.com

Kentucky-Iowa live stream (1/1): How to watch Citrus Bowl online, TV, time

No. 17 Iowa (10-3) heads into its showdown Saturday, Jan. 1 in the Citrus Bowl against No. 25 Kentucky (9-3) without a definitive, named starter under center — a somewhat odd occurrence for a 10-win team that climbed as high as No. 2 in the country in early October before a midseason tumble. The game will be live streamed on fuboTV, which offers a free trial.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
State
Iowa State
State
Minnesota State
State
Wisconsin State
Local
Florida College Sports
Orlando, FL
College Sports
Local
Kentucky Sports
City
Louisville, KY
City
Orlando, FL
Orlando, FL
Football
State
Kentucky State
Local
Kentucky College Sports
Orlando, FL
Sports
Local
Kentucky Football
247Sports

Hobbled, heroic Square epitomizes Kentucky Citrus Bowl win over Iowa

ORLANDO – The entire story of Kentucky’s dramatic 20-17 come-from-behind victory over Iowa in the Citrus Bowl on New Year’s Day could be summed up in one stark image. Minutes into a post-game press conference with coach Mark Stoops and offensive stalwarts Will Levis and Wan’Dale Robinson, in hobbled linebacker DeAndre Square.
IOWA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kirk Ferentz
Person
Mark Stoops
Person
Alex Padilla
247Sports

Michigan, Jim Harbaugh blasted by media after blowout loss to Georgia in College Football Playoff

Third-ranked Georgia dominated Friday night's College Football Playoff semifinal from start to finish against Jim Harbaugh and Michigan, humiliating the Wolverines, 34-11, in the Orange Bowl to advance to next month's national championship game. For Harbaugh, it was a brutal end to a stellar season and brought out some of the same jeers that followed him throughout his tenure with the Wolverines prior to a campaign that featured wins over Ohio State and Iowa for a Big Ten title.
GEORGIA STATE
The Spun

Photos: What We Know About The Wife Of Kirk Herbstreit

Busy season is about to wrap up for Kirk Herbstreit, though the longtime ESPN college football analyst still has some big games left. The former Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback turned ESPN analyst will call the College Football Playoff semifinal between Michigan and Georgia, the Rose Bowl, an NFL game and the national championship in the weeks to come.
OHIO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Citrus Bowl#Bowl Games#Nfl Draft#American Football#Wildcats#Sec#Hawkeyes
Sporting News

Jim Harbaugh's salary & net worth: Here's how much money the Michigan coach made in 2021

Back in 2015, Michigan made a major coaching splash, signing Jim Harbaugh to a massive contract to bring him back to his alma mater. Harbaugh had previously guided Stanford to its best seasons in program history in 2010 before leaving for the NFL to join the 49ers. There, he coached the team to three conference championships in his first three years, including a run to the Super Bowl in 2012, where he lost to his brother, John Harbaugh, and the Ravens.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Spun

Look: Cincinnati Fan’s Hand Sign Goes Viral On ESPN

The College Football Playoff officially kicked off on Friday afternoon with a Cotton Bowl Classic showdown between Alabama and Cincinnati. In the early going, the Crimson Tide asserted their dominance with a long touchdown drive on their very first possession of the game. Alabama ran the ball 10 times, showing its force on the offensive line.
CINCINNATI, OH
On3.com

WATCH: Nick Saban laughs at hilarious exchange after Cotton Bowl win

Alabama head coach was in a good mood after his Cotton Bowl win on Friday night, laughing at a fun exchange during his postgame interview. The Crimson Tide beat Cincinnati 27-6 in their College Football Playoff semifinal game, advancing to the National Championship game against the winner between Georgia and Michigan.
FOOTBALL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Penn State University
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Video: Ugly Fan Fight Breaks Out At The Peach Bowl

For the most part, the 2021 college football bowl season hasn’t seen the number of fights from years past. Unfortunately, that run came to an end this week. Following the Peach Bowl between Pitt and Michigan State, there was a violent showdown in the stadium. A group of four...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Orlando Sentinel

Orlando Sentinel

Orlando, FL
7K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The Orlando Sentinel is the primary newspaper of Orlando, Florida, and the Central Florida region. It was founded in 1876 and is currently owned by Tribune Publishing Company.

 https://www.orlandosentinel.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy