Kentucky enters in unfamiliar role as favorite for showdown with Iowa in Citrus Bowl

Kentucky has enjoyed the underdog role throughout much of Mark Stoops’ tenure as the Wildcats coach. That role has followed the program into the postseason, where the ‘Cats have been a dark horse in four of the last five bowl games.

But as No. 22 Kentucky (9-3, 5-3 SEC) prepares to face No. 15 Iowa (10-3, 7-2 Big Ten) in the Vrbo Citrus Bowl on Saturday at Camping World Stadium, it’s the Hawkeyes who enter the game as the early underdogs.

It’s something longtime Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz shared with the media Friday.

“We have been dogs in all but two [bowl games],” said Ferentz. “It’s been 18 or 19 bowls, and it seems to be the world we live in.”

“Don’t take my role. That’s usually us,” Stoops quipped. “We like to feel the same thing.”

Both programs are riding three-game postseason winning streaks and a fourth win on New Year’s Day would be a school record for each.

“Both of us just want to win,” said Ferentz. “That’s what you play for and that’s ultimately what you compete for. It is not everything, but it makes a big difference. Our goal is to play as hard as we can, play as well as we can, and then you let the chips fall where they may.”

Added Stoops: “You go to these bowls, you want to enjoy them, you find that balance, but ultimately as I tell our players, the greatest memory they will have is a win.”

Iowa comes into the game as the Big Ten runner-up, finishing their second double-digit win season in the last three years. But injuries and inconsistencies on offense prevented the Hawkeyes from their first conference championship since 2004.

Quarterback Spencer Petras, who started the first six games, struggled after a shoulder injury against Wisconsin on Oct. 30. His backup, Alex Padilla, guided the Hawkeyes to wins over Northwestern, Minnesota and Illinois.

Ferentz has refused to name a starter going into the game against Kentucky.

“I guess you’ll know at one o’clock — probably before that, actually,” said Ferentz. “I don’t think it’s that big a deal, and I know it is to everybody, but we have faith in both guys and both guys have done a great job.

“Ultimately, it’s about how our team plays. That’s our goal — to play good team offense and hopefully be able to move the ball and score some points.”

Adding to the challenge is the loss of running back Tyler Goodson, who led the Hawkeyes in rushing with 1,151 yards. He opted out of the Citrus Bowl to prepare for the upcoming NFL Draft.

“[I] respect Tyler’s decision. I respect Tyler a great deal,” said Ferentz. “I look at it a lot. To me, it’s like anybody. Your job is to do your job and do it as well as you can day-in and day-out. If you do that, you should feel good about things when you walk away. Tyler has certainly done that.”

Kentucky isn’t without its injury challenges, including senior defensive end Josh Paschal.

“He wants to play, and I don’t feel like I could play him with a clear conscience,” said Stoops. “He’s given us everything, and Josh is a guy that empties his tank every practice, every game.

“He reaggravated an injury and made it worse in the Louisville game and had other health issues that he couldn’t travel with us. He just got down here a couple of days ago, but to be honest with you, I think it’s highly questionable for him to play.”

Pascal led Kentucky in tackles for loss (15.5) and was second in sacks (5.5) behind J.J. Weaver.

Wildcats quarterback Will Levis is no stranger to Iowa.

He previously faced the Hawkeyes while he was at Penn State last season.

“The first thing that sticks out to you when you watch their film is how disciplined and consistent they are with their techniques and coverage discipline,” Levis said. “We need to make sure we go out there and play cleanly. As long as we do that, I think we should be able to do some good stuff.”

Iowa defensive back Jack Koerner remembers what it was like to play against Levis compared with his expectations for Saturday.

“He seems like a much more mature player than then,” Koerner said. “When we played them last year, he was really more of a run threat to us. Getting the ball out wasn’t necessarily his strong suit. So obviously he’s matured a little bit, and he’s been throwing the ball a little bit more.”

