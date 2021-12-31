Mt. Pleasant Schools Continuing To Make School Safety a Priority

While many students are returning to the classroom after winter break, local schools are continuing to make safety a priority.

Local law enforcement and school districts are cracking down on violent threats.

This comes in the wake of the tragic shooting in Oxford, and the spike in threats following.

Mt. Pleasant Public Schools have dealt with similar threats.

School officials there say they are taking a n0-tolerance approach, and will prosecute anyone who makes a threat towards the school.

Mt. Pleasant Public Schools Superintendent Jennifer Verleger says they are excited to welcome students back, and it takes the whole community to create a safe learning environment.

“We couldn’t do any of that without the help and support from our students and our families,” said Verleger. “They’re the ones that really help us by letting us know when something seems off, making sure that we’re aware of the things that are happening on social media perhaps outside of our school building that have an impact on the safety in our school buildings.”

Verleger urges everyone to report anything that seems off to a trusted adult, or to use the anonymous resource OK2Say.