TCNewTech to Host Health & Wellness Pitch & Networking Event

TCNewTech in Traverse City is hosting its Health and Wellness Pitch and Networking Event next week to kick off the new year with some new ideas.

Participants will have five minutes to make their pitch to the audience, which is you. Votes can be cast via text for your favorite idea and the winner will receive a $500 cash prize.

This year’s event will look a bit different than years past, as it will be streamed on Facebook, YouTube and LinkedIn. You can also watch it on the big screen at MiddleCoast Brewing in downtown Traverse City.

“It’s a great venue because we have an audience that wants to help them launch their businesses, wants to mentor them or be a part of it or their looking for freelance work and this is a great opportunity,” said Jennifer Szunko, TCNewTech executive director.

The event begins at 6 p.m. Tuesday.

