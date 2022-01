Hideaki Itsuno is teasing a new game. For those that don't know, Itsuno is a director and designer for Capcom, and is responsible for shepherding the Devil May Cry and Dragon's Dogma. Beyond this, he's also worked on and influenced series like Power Stone, Street Fighter, and Darkstalkers. While he's not as well known as some of the biggest video game directors and creators in Japan, like Hideo Kojima and Hidetaka Miyazaki, he's a prominent figure in the industry and on his way to hall-of-fame status. Suffice to say, when he teases a new game, many pay attention, particularly Devil May Cry and Dragon's Dogma fans.

