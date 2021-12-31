ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

More than 200 Marines separated for refusing COVID-19 vaccine

By Jordan Williams, The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire
 1 day ago

( The Hill ) – More than 200 Marines have been removed for refusing to comply with the Pentagon’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate.

Capt. Andrew Wood , a Marine Corps spokesperson, said in an emailed statement that 206 Marines have been separated to date for not getting vaccinated.

The new numbers come as the military ramps up discipline for service members who refuse to get vaccinated.

Earlier this month, the Marines announced that 103 service members had been separated for refusing to comply. Last week, that number rose to 169.

The fiscal 2022 National Defense Authorization Act, which President Biden signed into law on Monday, stipulates that service members who are discharged for not complying with the mandate receive at least a general discharge.

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin mandated vaccinations for the military in late August, but each service is responsible for enforcing its own deadlines. The deadline for active-duty Marines to be vaccinated was Nov. 28, and the deadline for reservists to comply was Tuesday.

Overall, 95 percent of the more than 182,000 active-duty Marines are at least partially vaccinated, while 94 percent are fully vaccinated, Wood said in the statement. These numbers are on par with the vaccination rate from earlier this month.

However, the vaccination rate for reservists increased, with at least 86 percent of reservists at least partially vaccinated and 83 percent fully inoculated.

“The Marine Corps is still tracking 1,007 approved administrative or medical exemptions,” Wood added.

However, the number of requests for religious accommodations has risen to 3,247. Of these, the service has not approved any of the 3,115 requests that it has processed.

Overall, more than 1.9 million service members have either been partially or fully vaccinated, according to data available from the Department of Defense .

Related
Penn State Health: Hospital emergency departments should not be used for COVID-19 testing

(WHTM) — Penn State Health is advising the public to not visit hospital emergency departments for routine COVID-19 testing. This advisement comes after seeing an influx of patients, both those who are symptomatic and asymptomatic, seeking tests in ERs in Central Pa. and the Berks region. “People seeking COVID-19 tests at the emergency department when […]
The Independent

Retired general warns US military could lead coup after 2024

A retired general has warned that the US military could lead a coup after the 2024 election if the results are unclear. Paul Eaton, a retired US Army major general and an adviser to the progressive group VoteVets, told NPR earlier this week that “the real question is, does everybody understand who the duly elected president is? If that is not a clear cut understanding, that can infect the rank and file or at any level in the US military”. “We saw it when 124 retired generals and admirals signed a letter contesting the 2020 election,” he added.Maj Gen...
MILITARY
americanmilitarynews.com

Report: Marines say Biden’s COVID vaccine mandate is a ‘purge’

As the U.S. military has continued to refuse all religious exemptions to the COVID-19 vaccine mandate and has begun kicking out service members not complying with the mandate, some service members are calling it a “purge.”. Multiple Marines who spoke anonymously to Fox News on Wednesday and refuse to...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Fox News

Marine Corps discharges 103 active duty personnel for defying Pentagon's COVID-19 vaccine mandate

The military on Thursday discharged 103 Marines who refused to get a COVID-19 vaccine in defiance of a Pentagon mandate. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin on Aug. 25 directed all military branches to ensure service members receive the vaccine as numbers surged over the summer. The deadlines for each branch of the military passed as of Dec. 15, and disciplinary action appeared to immediately follow.
MILITARY
People

27 Air Force Members Discharged for Failing to Get Vaccinated as Navy Commander Is Also Relieved of Duties

More than two dozen active-duty members of the U.S. Air Force have been discharged for refusing to get COVID-19 vaccinations. The Air Force gave its airmen until Nov. 2 to be fully vaccinated or be in violation of a lawful order and subject to discipline after Sec. of Defense Lloyd Austin announced a mandate for the COVID vaccine for all members of the military, including National Guard and Reserves, that was fully approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in August.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
MilitaryTimes

More than 3,000 sailors in the Navy Reserve miss COVID-19 vaccine deadline

Thousands of sailors in the Navy Reserve have missed the deadline to get the mandatory COVID-19 vaccine, according to the Navy. A total of 3,002 Ready Reserve sailors remain unvaccinated as of Dec. 29 — a day after the Dec. 28 deadline the service set for sailors in the Reserve to reach full vaccination status.
MILITARY
MilitaryTimes

Marine officer who publicly demanded accountability discharged

In a Thursday Facebook post, the now former Marine Lt. Col. Stuart Scheller Jr., who publicly called for accountability from the military and political leaders who led America’s longest war, announced he had been discharged from the Marine Corps, effective Thursday. An infantry officer with deployments to Iraq and...
MILITARY
Frontiersman

Almost All Active Duty Service Members Receive Vaccines

By any measure, the vaccination process in the military has been enormously successful with 6,540,793 shots administered with 1,915,932 service members fully vaccinated or having the first shot of a two-shot protocol. The Army released its figures today with 468,459 active-component soldiers vaccinated against COVID-19. This is 98 percent of...
HEALTH
americanmilitarynews.com

Viral Marine Scheller discharged from military after Afghanistan debacle

U.S. Marine Lt. Col. Stuart Scheller – who went viral for his videos in uniform publicly criticizing military leadership over the Afghanistan withdrawal – was discharged from the military on Thursday after 17 years of service. The discharge was processed after an unexplained two-month delay following the Marine Corps’ accepting Scheller’s resignation as part of a plea deal.
MILITARY
Defense One

2021 Top Ten: Marine Corps

Here are some of the top Marine Corps stories of 2021:. The Marine Corps Is Redesigning Infantry Battalions for the Future // Caitlin M. Kenney: Recommendations for a nimbler unit organization with fewer grunts and more tech will go to the commandant next year. Marine Corps Seeks ‘Fundamental Redesign’ to...
MILITARY
