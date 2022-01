By now, your home is probably decorated, most of your shopping is done and you’re just crossing your fingers that the last minute deliveries will appear soon on your doorstep. What else is left to do? Well, enjoy the season and celebrate of course! There are many social events that will take place over the next few weeks and most of them will involve a heaping dose of holiday cheer! All year long I have shared tips with you regarding the care of your biggest investment, your home. Recently I saw an anonymous quote that said, “If you don’t take care of your body, where will you live?” So, as the holiday season ramps up, I thought it might be helpful to share some tips with you on how to care for your “other” home.

12 DAYS AGO