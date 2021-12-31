Eagles' RB Jordan Howard questionable for matchup vs. Washington
The Eagles have released their final injury report for Sunday’s matchup at Washington and running back Jordan Howard will be a game-time decision.
Miles Sanders was ruled out as expected, while Jalen Hurts was among 7 players to get in a full practice for Philadelphia.
Eagles injury report
Eagles’ status report for Washington game:
OUT: RB Miles Sanders (hand).
QUESTIONABLE: RB Jordan Howard (stinger)
Washington Injury Report
Running back Antonio Gibson is out after being placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.
Washington Football Team
Game status:
Out
CB William Jackson III (calf)
Questionable
DE Montez Sweat (personal)
WR Curtis Samuel (hamstring)
DE James Smith-Williams (illness)
