Eagles' RB Jordan Howard questionable for matchup vs. Washington

By Glenn Erby
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gheiQ_0da7QEBQ00

The Eagles have released their final injury report for Sunday’s matchup at Washington and running back Jordan Howard will be a game-time decision.

Miles Sanders was ruled out as expected, while Jalen Hurts was among 7 players to get in a full practice for Philadelphia.

Eagles injury report

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=349lmu_0da7QEBQ00

Eagles’ status report for Washington game:

OUT: RB Miles Sanders (hand).

QUESTIONABLE: RB Jordan Howard (stinger)

Washington Injury Report

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bV6M0_0da7QEBQ00
Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Running back Antonio Gibson is out after being placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

Washington Football Team

Game status:

Out

CB William Jackson III (calf)

Questionable

DE Montez Sweat (personal)

WR Curtis Samuel (hamstring)

DE James Smith-Williams (illness)

Comments / 0

