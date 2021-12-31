Eagles' RB Jordan Howard questionable for matchup vs. Washington

The Eagles have released their final injury report for Sunday’s matchup at Washington and running back Jordan Howard will be a game-time decision.

Miles Sanders was ruled out as expected, while Jalen Hurts was among 7 players to get in a full practice for Philadelphia.

Eagles injury report

Eagles’ status report for Washington game:

OUT: RB Miles Sanders (hand).

QUESTIONABLE: RB Jordan Howard (stinger)

Washington Injury Report

Running back Antonio Gibson is out after being placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

Washington Football Team

Game status:

Out

CB William Jackson III (calf)

Questionable

DE Montez Sweat (personal)

WR Curtis Samuel (hamstring)

DE James Smith-Williams (illness)