Eugene, OR

Public Works responds to winter storm

By Eugene, OR - News Flash
 5 days ago
During the late evening of December 25, 2021, a winter storm materialized...

EDNPub

Round two of leaf season starts Monday

Eugene residents with remaining leaves can place them curbside starting Friday, December 31. The second and final round of the 2021-22 leaf collection and delivery season will start on Monday, January 3. For more click to continue on to https://www.eugene-or.gov/CivicAlerts.aspx.
EUGENE, OR
EDNPub

Ice snow emergency declared in Eugene

Updated 12/26 – 10 p.m. – Emergency parking ban goes into effect on priority routes, allowing more room for emergency vehicles and snow plows to safely operate. For more click to continue on to https://www.eugene-or.gov/CivicAlerts.aspx.
EUGENE, OR
EDNPub

City facilities available as warming centers

As the city experiences winter weather, warming centers will be available across the city to anyone needing a warm and dry place to go. For more click to continue on to https://www.eugene-or.gov/CivicAlerts.aspx.
POLITICS
EDNPub

The Season Is Over, But What A Season It Was

Here we are in the month of December. With the wrap up of the month of November the Tropical Cyclone (hurricane) season has ended. Though it’s gone it won’t be forgotten. This was a busy season with 21 named storms, which is above average. In order to be labeled a...
ENVIRONMENT
EDNPub

EDNPub

Eugene, OR
