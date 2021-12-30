ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eugene, OR

Round two of leaf season starts Monday

By Eugene, OR - News Flash
EDNPub
EDNPub
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Eugene residents with remaining leaves can place them curbside starting...

eugenedailynews.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
EDNPub

Public Works responds to winter storm

During the late evening of December 25, 2021, a winter storm materialized over much of western Oregon. The storm, which had been forecasted for about a week, brought more than eight inches of snow to the city of Eugene in about 36 hours. For more click to continue on to...
EUGENE, OR
EDNPub

Willamalane Preview Party

– Preview programs and activities you and your family can enjoy this winter and spring — and be ready to participate! Bring a swimsuit to try a water fitness class and play in the pool after the event,. For more click to continue on to https://www.eugenecascadescoast.org/event/rss/
LANE COUNTY, OR
EDNPub

EDNPub

Eugene, OR
661
Followers
1K+
Post
111K+
Views
ABOUT

Eugene Daily News is a hyper-local aggregator and content creator for Lane County Oregon.

 http://eugenedailynews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy