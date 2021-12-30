ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law Enforcement

OHP, State Law Enforcement Team Up For Sobriety Checkpoints On New Year's Eve

By News On 6
news9.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOklahoma Highway Patrol Troopers say they will be out in force for New Year's to...

www.news9.com

yourerie

Local police agencies increase enforcement efforts on New Year’s Eve

New Year’s Eve celebrations will be in full force throughout the community and police officers are taking to the roads to ensure drinking and driving will not be an issue. Police officers are anticipating high volumes of crowds and individuals on the road. Pennsylvania State Police have implemented sobriety checks throughout the community for anyone that is drinking and driving.
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
KPVI Newschannel 6

Extra law enforcement planned for Wyoming roads over New Year's weekend

Extra law enforcement will be out on Wyoming roads over the New Years weekend to crack down on impaired driving, the Wyoming Department of Transportation says. Anyone who drinks should have a designated driver or another plan — using cabs, rideshares like Uber and Lyft or public transportation where available — to get home.
PUBLIC SAFETY
State
Oklahoma State
thereflector.com

WSP, other states partner to enforce safe driving on New Year’s Eve

The Washington State Patrol (WSP) will join 10 other western states’ law enforcement agencies with emphasis patrols over the New Year’s holiday. The Western States Traffic Safety Coalition (WSTSC) will initiate a special effort this New Year’s Eve to ensure dangerous driving behaviors don’t result in the loss of life and injury due to collisions on roadways, said the coalition in a news release. WSTSC is made up of 11 state organizations, including the Arizona Department of Public Safety, California Highway Patrol, Colorado State Patrol, Idaho State Police, Montana Highway Patrol, Nevada Highway Patrol, Oregon State Police, South Dakota Highway Patrol, Utah Highway Patrol, Washington State Patrol and the Wyoming Highway Patrol.
WASHINGTON STATE
1470 WMBD

Law enforcement out looking for bad drivers through New Year’s

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – Santa Claus isn’t the only one who might know when you’re bad or good right about now. As has been the case with other holidays, local and state law enforcement are out through January third moreso than normal, looking for speeding drivers, those not wearing their seat belts, those on their cell phones while driving, and especially drunk drivers.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
Devils Lake Daily Journal

State prepares to crack down on New Year's weekend law enforcement

NORTHD DAKOTA - North Dakota Highway Patrol (NDHP) is stepping up enforcement efforts during the New Year’s holiday weekend. The NDHP is part of the Western States Traffic Safety Coalition (WSTSC) which is comprised of 12 state police agencies including Arizona Department of Public Safety, California Highway Patrol, Colorado State Patrol, Idaho State Police, Montana Highway Patrol, Nevada Highway Patrol, North Dakota Highway Patrol, Oregon State Police, South Dakota Highway Patrol, Utah Highway Patrol, Washington State Patrol, and the Wyoming Highway Patrol.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
KESQ News Channel 3

Police amping up New Year’s Eve DUI enforcement after deadly Palm Springs collision

After a deadly Palm Springs collision involving 5 vehicles Monday with a driver suspected by police of being under the influence, law enforcement is gearing up for the annual increase in incidents related to drunk driving that surround New Year's Eve festivities. "It definitely goes up during the holidays," said PSPD Lt. William Hutchinson. "If The post Police amping up New Year’s Eve DUI enforcement after deadly Palm Springs collision appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
wabi.tv

Law enforcement across Maine are stepping up patrols for New Year's Eve

12-30-21: First Alert weather forecast with Meteorologist Emilie Hillman. 12-29-21: First Alert forecast with Meteorologist Emilie Hillman. Clouds stick around tonight. Midday sunshine Wednesday before clouds move back in. Light snow this morning. Updated: Dec. 28, 2021 at 7:55 AM EST. 12-28-21: First Alert weather forecast with Meteorologist Emilie Hillman.
MAINE STATE
WPBF News 25

Local law enforcement set goal of zero DUI and BUI related deaths for New Year's Eve weekend

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — South Florida and the Treasure Coast law enforcement got a head start on patrolling roadways and waterways hours before New Year's Eve. The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) was joined by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission (FWC), Palm Beach Sheriff's Office (PBSO) and others on Friday afternoon to promote a new goal - zero deaths due to driving or boating under the influence related crashes this New Year's Holiday weekend.
PALM BEACH, FL
ktwb.com

Sioux Falls to send out extra officers for DUI enforcement on New Year’s Eve

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Authorities in Sioux Falls are encouraging people not to drive if they’ve been drinking Friday on New Year’s Eve. Sioux Falls Police Sgt. Nick Butler said Thursday the department was looking for extra officers to volunteer to work overtime hours on New Year’s Eve, focusing on speeding and DUI enforcement.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
news9.com

OHP: Troopers Worked No Deadly Accidents On New Year's Eve

Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers had some good news to start the year. OHP says troopers did not work any deadly crashes on state highways during New Year's Eve. OHP shared the news on Facebook saying "we are starting 2022 the right way." Troopers worked two deadly crashes last new year's...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Intelligencer

Law Enforcement Reports Quiet New Year’s Weekend in Wheeling

The city of Wheeling’s streets remained relatively calm during the New Year’s weekend, according to local officials. Wheeling police arrested just one person — Joseph Shaw, 30 of Fairmont — for allegedly driving under the influence on New Year’s Day, said spokesman Philip Stahl. “Overall,...
WHEELING, WV
okcfox.com

OHP reports zero deadly car crashes on New Year's Eve in Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol posted to Facebook that there were no fatality crashes that happened overnight on New Year's Eve. This is great news for law enforcement considering on New Year's Eve in 2020, there were 149 crashes, 18% of which involved an impaired driver.
OKLAHOMA STATE
WITN

New Year’s checkpoint leads to chase, vehicle crash

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A Greenville man is facing 11 different charges after deputies say he sped away from a traffic checkpoint early New Year’s morning. Kentraye Barnes was arrested after a chase and vehicle crash, according to Pitt County deputies. It happened around 2:50 a.m. on Old Pactolus...
GREENVILLE, NC

