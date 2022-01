Nick Bosa believes the 49ers' defense is set to have a bounce-back performance for their last home game of the season. The 49ers' Week 16 loss to the Tennessee Titans was the first time the star pass rusher did not record a sack since November 7, when the team lost to Arizona. That game was also one of only four contests that Bosa has not taken down an opposing quarterback through 15 games this season.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO