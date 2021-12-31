ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

NHL COVID news: More games postponed in Canada this week

By Adam Gretz
NBC Sports
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleMore postponements in Canada due to attendance restrictions. Another day, another round of games being rescheduled across the NHL, with almost all of them being in Canada due to attendance restrictions. The league announced on Friday that an additional...

Chicago Tribune

Kevin Lankinen enters COVID-19 protocols, leaving the Chicago Blackhawks thin at goalie on the eve of their 1st game in 2 weeks

The Chicago Blackhawks held goalie Kevin Lankinen out of practice Friday at Fifth Third Arena and placed him in the NHL’s COVID-19 protocols. It comes just four days after Marc-André Fleury went on the COVID-19 list and on the eve of the Hawks playing their first game in two weeks, a road test against the Nashville Predators. Coach Derek King cast dim prospects for Fleury’s availability. “He’s ...
NHL
CBS Sports

2022 Winter Classic: Wild vs. Blues live updates, scores, and highlights as NHL outdoor game returns

The temperature may be freezing cold, but the St. Louis Blues offense has been hot at the 2022 Winter Classic. The Blues registered five goals in the second period thanks to Jordan Kyrou, Vladimir Tarasenko, Ivan Barbashev, and Torey Krug and own a 6-2 lead. Kyrou has already registered four points on the night and it marks the first time that an NHL player has recorded a four-point outing in an outdoor game.
NHL
thecomeback.com

The NHL has postponed nine further games, eight because of fan restrictions in Canada amidst Omicron COVID outbreak

While all sports have been affected by high outbreaks of the Omicron variant of COVID-19, that’s been maybe particularly notable in hockey (which makes sense, given research on how hockey rink conditions may contribute to COVID spread). There, we’ve seen numerous NHL games postponed, we’ve seen NHL players withdraw from the Beijing Olympics, and we’ve seen the IIHF U-20 men’s world juniors canceled (following initial attempts to proceed with that tournament despite canceling the upcoming women’s U18 championships, attempts which fell down after repeated outbreaks). And on Friday, the NHL announced they’ve postponed nine further games. However, rather than being about particular team outbreaks, these cancelations are about Canadian teams’ home provinces bringing in strict restrictions on fan attendance at games amidst Omicron’s spread:
