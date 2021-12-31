ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Bob Newhart Said Betty White Made Acting 'Look Easy' in Interview Before Her Death

By Virginia Chamlee
People
People
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen you were working with Betty White, "you were working with a pro." That's according to veteran entertainer Bob Newhart, who spoke to PEOPLE just weeks before what would have been White's 100th birthday. TV's perennial Golden Girl died on Friday at the age of 99, PEOPLE confirmed. Newhart,...

people.com

Comments / 0

Related
HollywoodLife

Betty White’s Cause Of Death Revealed After ‘Golden Girls’ Star’s Heartbreaking Passing

The trailblazing icon passed away at the age of 99 on Dec. 31, and her cause of death has now been revealed. In heartbreaking news, Betty White died at the age of 99 on December 31 and her cause of death has now been revealed. The legendary actress, beloved for her comedic chops and animal-rights activism, passed away at her home due to natural causes, according to a statement from the Los Angeles Police Department. “It appears to be natural cause of death with no evidence of foul play,” the LAPD wrote on Twitter, shortly after news of Betty’s death emerged.
LOS ANGELES, CA
romper.com

Betty White’s Three Stepchildren Have Made Her Feel “Blessed”

Betty White has been working in the entertainment business ever since 1930, when she was a plucky little 8-year-old playing an orphan on the radio show Empire Builders. Since then, she has managed to reinvent herself time after time at different stages of her career. From being a popular guest star on game shows in the ‘50s to becoming a household name on television series in the ‘70s and ‘80s to bona fide screen legend, what hasn’t Betty White done? She even became a stepmom to three children when she married her third husband in 1963.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Mashed

Betty White Says This Food Rule Got Her To Her 100th Birthday

Betty White is a national treasure, and her life is the kind of roadmap we should all be so lucky to emulate. As People notes, the actor and comedian will celebrate her 100th birthday in January 2022, and is still proving she's the master of comedic timing. "Betty pivots like I have never seen, making it look seamless," Sandra Bullock tells the magazine. "The rest of us just remain silent and pray we're not cut out of the scene." This legendary star is pretty much unanimously admired by her peers and anyone who has followed White's Hollywood tale.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jack Paar
Person
Bob Newhart
Person
Allen Ludden
Person
Mary Tyler Moore
Person
Betty White
Fox News

Betty White's best life lessons and funniest quotes as her 100th birthday approaches

Iconic actress and comedian Betty White celebrates her 100th birthday on Jan. 17, 2022 — and this wise, funny lady has a lot of life lessons and smart insights to share. The native of Oak Park, Ill., has enjoyed a hugely successful career in radio, TV, and film spanning more than 75 years. She’s been called "America’s Sweetheart" and the "First Lady of Television." She was inducted into the Television Hall of Fame in 1995, the same year she earned a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.
MUSIC
Radar Online.com

Cops Reveal Secrets Of Betty White Death Scene — Was There Any Foul Play?

Betty White died at the age of 99, and Radar spoke to police, who revealed inside information about the actress' death investigation. The Los Angeles Police Department tells Radar, they arrived on the scene at White's home in response to a call that was made around 9:30 AM on Friday. We've learned they investigated to determine if there was any foul play involved.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sitcom#The Jack Paar Show
CNN

Betty White is turning 100 and we're all invited

(CNN) — Betty White is about to turn 100 and she'll celebrate in a big way. White, former Golden Girl and national treasure, turns 100 on January 17 and is inviting fans to celebrate with her in a special movie event called "Betty White: 100 Years Young -- A Birthday Celebration."
CELEBRITIES
People

Betty White 'Died Peacefully in Her Sleep' at Home, Agent Says

Betty White "died peacefully in her sleep at her home early this morning," her agent and close friend Jeff Witjas tells PEOPLE. Witjas previously confirmed to PEOPLE that the beloved comedian had died on Friday at age 99, just two and a half weeks before what would have been her centennial birthday.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Talk Show
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Outsider.com

Ryan Reynolds Mourns the Loss of Betty White in Emotional Post

Add star actor Ryan Reynolds to the growing list of Hollywood celebrities who are sharing heartfelt tributes following the death of Betty White. We all have heavy hearts today. The one and only Betty White passed away at the age of 99 on Friday. Widely referred to as one of the pioneers of early television, White enjoyed more than seven successful decades in the industry. You can recognize her face almost anywhere. But she is best known for her roles as Sue Ann Nivens in the CBS sitcom The Mary Tyler Moore Show and Rose Nylund in the ’80s NBC show Golden Girls. She also played Elka Ostrovsky on TV Land’s Hot in Cleveland.
CELEBRITIES
People

'I Had the Love of My Life': Betty White's Love Story with Husband Allen Ludden

Following two short-lived marriages, Betty White found true love with game show host Allen Ludden, whom she met while appearing as a guest on Password during the show's third week. "We felt like we knew each other," she told the Archive of American Television, recalling their "love affair." Within weeks of their meeting, Ludden proposed marriage — "just as a joke," White, who was in no mood for remarrying at that time, once recalled to PEOPLE. "But he wouldn't let up." When she refused a diamond wedding ring ("Oh, I was a bitch!"), he wore it on a chain around his neck. She finally gave in on Easter 1963. He sent her "this adorable fluffy white stuffed bunny," she remembered, "and in its ears were gold leaves with ruby, diamond and sapphire earrings." They wed that year. "I wasted all that time we could have been together," she said. Ludden died in 1981, just shy of the couple's 18th wedding anniversary.
RELATIONSHIPS
E! News

Ryan Reynolds Hilariously Reacts After Betty White Claims He "Can't Get Over" Her

Watch: Blake Lively Trolls Ryan Reynolds After His Major Career News. Ryan Reynolds is speaking out after Betty White publicly addressed his crush on her. As fans may recall, the actor has gushed over his Proposal co-star on a number of occasions since she portrayed his on-screen grandmother in the 2009 film. In fact, back in Jan. 2019, Reynolds took to social media to send his love to White on her 97th birthday. "I don't usually post about ex-girlfriends. But Betty's special," he cheekily wrote on Instagram at the time. "Happy Birthday to the one and only, @bettymwhite."
CELEBRITIES
People

People

187K+
Followers
36K+
Post
73M+
Views
ABOUT

http://PEOPLE.com is the No. 1 site for celebrity news—and now you can subscribe to our Snapchat Discover channel!

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy