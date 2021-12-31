ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas Couple Gets Married In Hospital Emergency Room

By Dani Medina
 1 day ago
Photo: Getty Images

A Texas couple tied the knot at a hospital emergency room in Texas , giving a whole new meaning to "in sickness and in health."

Frank and Timeka Eakins of Houston got married at Memorial Hermann's Emergency Room on November 13 and recently shared their story with Click 2 Houston .

Frank frequents Memorial Hermann due to heart failure. At the hospital, he grew close to Dr. Sriram Nathan, advanced heart failure transplant cardiologist. Nathan saved Frank's life by implanting a defibrillator. Frank is currently in the process of becoming eligible for a heart transplant.

On their wedding day, however, Timeka and Nathan got a call from Frank that his defibrillator went off multiple times and had to call an ambulance. Despite this hurdle, Nathan said he was determined to give Frank and Timeka a wedding.

“We should do everything in our power to see if we can try and make this happen. We jump-started his heart back to his God-given rhythm. He was stable enough medically," Nathan said.

They got married in the middle of Frank's hospital room with a pastor. They said they didn't care about where they were.

“I just blocked it out, I felt like I was right at the venue — marrying him,” Timeka said smiling.

The couple celebrated with their families on FaceTime.

