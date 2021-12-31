ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Trump-appointed McWilliams resigns as U.S. FDIC chair after power struggle

By Katanga Johnson, Pete Schroeder
Reuters
Reuters
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15MGza_0da7Osh200

WASHINGTON, Dec 31 (Reuters) - The Republican chair of the U.S. Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) said on Friday she will step down from her role effective Feb. 4, 2022, removing a key remaining obstacle to President Joe Biden's ambitious banking reform agenda.

Jelena McWilliams, a holdover from the Trump administration who was appointed to the role in June 2018, had previously said she intended to serve out her full term, which was set to expire in mid-2023.

However, McWilliams is now outnumbered on the FDIC's board - which must vote on key rule-makings - by Democrats, sparking a messy public fight in recent weeks over who should set the agency's agenda.

The five-member FDIC board currently has three members appointed by Democrats: Consumer Financial Protection Bureau Director Rohit Chopra, FDIC board member Martin Gruenberg, and acting head of the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) Michael Hsu. McWilliams is the lone Republican, with one other position vacant.

Gruenberg, who previously ran the agency under President Barack Obama, will serve as interim director.

McWilliams' unexpected resignation will hand full control of the agency to Democrats, speeding up Biden's banking reform agenda which in many instances must be jointly agreed by all three federal banking regulators - the FDIC, the OCC and the Federal Reserve.

Democrats are eager to take a tougher stance on banks, reverse breaks dished out by former President Donald Trump's regulators, boost competition, and tackle thorny issues including community lending rules, climate change and cryptocurrencies.

All this should be easier with McWilliams out the way, analysts have said. Earlier this month she tried to block efforts by the board's Democratic members to solicit public feedback on changes to bank merger rules, which Democrats want to toughen up.

"Chair McWilliams started a political fight she couldn't win," Dennis Kelleher, president of the Washington-based advocacy group Better Markets, wrote in a tweet on Friday.

McWilliams did not say why she was resigning and could not immediately be reached for comment on the public holiday.

"Throughout my tenure, the agency has focused on maintaining and instilling confidence in our banking system while at the same time promoting innovation, strengthening financial inclusion, improving transparency, and supporting community banks and minority depository institutions," she said in a statement.

Analysts have previously suggested Gruenberg could be renominated to run the agency for another five-year term.

Other names floated by analysts and Washington insiders to replace McWilliams include Mehrsa Baradaran, a law professor, and Michael Barr, a professor at the University of Michigan Law School and former Obama administration Treasury official, both of whom had previously been seen as possibilities for the Comptroller role.

Reporting by Katanga Johnson and Pete Shroeder in Washington; Editing by Chris Reese, Michelle Price and Rosalba O'Brien

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 77

dougspost
1d ago

democracts are ordering new ink pens and printing new checkbooks in preparation for her departure! Now the Washington monies can really flow! FJB

Reply(7)
9
pepe lepew
1d ago

The only reason she got that job is because Trump thought she was hot

Reply(4)
13
pepe lepew
1d ago

At least Biden is trying to clean up the corruption

Reply(31)
25
Related
MSNBC

Biden can't crack the one thing Trump was actually good at as president

The American economy is hotter than it's been in more than 20 years. Unemployment is just 4.2 percent, lower than it ever got during Barack Obama’s presidency, and 6.1 million jobs have been created just from January through November. Growth is also surging: As The Wall Street Journal reported, analysts expect a 7 percent annualized growth rate in the last quarter of 2021 — a rate better than Europe and even China.
POTUS
MSNBC

Is 2022 the year Trump is charged with a crime?

At a mid-December committee hearing, Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., the vice chair of the House Jan. 6 committee, brought former President Donald Trump’s potential criminal culpability for the Jan. 6 attack into full focus. Referring to Trump’s last White House chief of staff, Mark Meadows, she said: “Mr. Meadows’ own testimony will bear on another key question before this committee: Did Donald Trump, through action or inaction, corruptly seek to obstruct or impede Congress’ official proceeding to count electoral votes?”
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Axios

FDIC chair quits following claims of Democrats' “hostile takeover” attempt

Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Chairperson Jelena McWilliams on Friday submitted her resignation, weeks after she described a dispute with Democrats leading the independent agency as a “hostile takeover” attempt. Why it matters: President Biden will be able to select a replacement for the Trump-appointed McWilliams, whose term was...
ECONOMY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Barack Obama
Person
Jelena Mcwilliams
Person
Donald Trump
Washington Post

Trump appointee resigns as FDIC chairman following clash with Democratic colleagues

One of the nation’s top banking regulators, the chairman of the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. (FDIC), resigned late Friday after a partisan clash with Democrats that she had described as a “hostile takeover.”. Jelena McWilliams was appointed by President Donald Trump in 2018 to serve a five-year term...
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Consumer Banking#Fdic#Power Struggle#U S Fdic#Republican#Democrats#Occ#The Federal Reserve#Democratic
CNBC

Jan. 6 committee asks Supreme Court to deny Trump request to shield records

The congressional committee probing the Jan. 6 riot asked the Supreme Court Thursday to reject former President Donald Trump's request to shield his White House records from investigators. "Although the facts are unprecedented, this case is not a difficult one. [Trump] attempts to overturn the current President's reasonable determination that...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Washington Post

Trump asks Supreme Court to consider Jan. 6 chairman’s interview with Washington Post in bid to block records

Lawyers for former president Donald Trump told the Supreme Court on Wednesday that a Washington Post interview with the chairman of the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol shows the committee is trying to establish a criminal complaint against Trump, something the lawyers say is beyond the committee’s authority.
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
AOL Corp

Anti-vax community blasts Trump after pro-shot comments

(Reuters) - Former Republican President Donald Trump's recent comments touting COVID-19 vaccines as safe and a major achievement of his presidency have roiled extreme anti-vaxers, which include many of his ardent supporters. After months of a relatively low profile on vaccines and no photos of him getting inoculated, Trump on...
POTUS
AOL Corp

Marjorie Taylor Greene tries to explain Trump's pro-vaccine stance, bashes mandates

Former President Donald Trump may be losing some hard-core supporters over his recent endorsement of the COVID-19 vaccine, but at least one of his most outspoken allies still has his back. Far-right Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., relayed Trump’s position on Twitter Monday, apparently attempting to assure skeptics that Trump’s...
POTUS
Reuters

Reuters

261K+
Followers
261K+
Post
123M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy