ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

FDIC chairman appointed by Trump resigns

By Sylvan Lane
The Hill
The Hill
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hH0wn_0da7OhEH00

Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. (FDIC) Chairman Jelena McWilliams, a Trump appointee, resigned Friday amid a power struggle with Democratic members of the agency’s board.

In a letter to President Biden released Friday, McWilliams announced she would step down from the FDIC on Feb. 4, less than four years after she was confirmed by the Senate to lead the bank regulator.

McWilliams’s unexpected resignation came weeks after Democratic directors on the FDIC board attempted to launch a review of bank merger standards without her approval. While McWilliams ostensibly controlled the FDIC board, she was the sole Republican countering three Democratic directors: Former FDIC Chairman Martin Gruenberg, Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) Director Rohit Chopra and Acting Comptroller of the Currency Michael Hsu.

In a op-ed for The Wall Street Journal, McWilliams denounced the Democratic directors for launching “a hostile takeover” of the FDIC. Republican lawmakers also condemned the Democratic FDIC directors for an unprecedented breach of nearly nine decades of collegiality among agency leaders. Democrats, including the White House, insisted that McWilliams must yield to the will of the FDIC majority.

"Putting partisanship & ideology over what was best for the [FDIC] & depositors, Chair McWilliams started a political fight she couldn't win. Now, rather than work cooperatively & collegially in the best interests of the organization, she has resigned," tweeted Dennis Kelleher, president and CEO of Better Markets, a nonprofit supporting stricter financial regulations.

A former bank executive and legislative aide, McWilliams had led the FDIC since June 2018. She was one of several bank regulators appointed by Trump to loosen and streamline the strict rules imposed after the 2007-08 financial crisis through the Dodd-Frank Wall Street reform law.

McWilliams immigrated to the U.S. from Serbia during the early 1990s breakup of Yugoslavia, attended the University of California, Berkeley and practiced law at several high-profile firms. She served as chief counsel for Republicans on the Senate Banking Committee and the executive vice president for Fifth Third Bank before she was appointed to lead the FDIC.

"Her story of coming to America to pursue her dream stands as an inspiration to us all," said Richard Hunt, president and CEO of the Consumer Bankers Association, a trade group for banks.

"A total class act who always sought balance—much to my chagrin at times. The FDIC cannot operate where the minority is not represented," he added.

McWilliams's resignation gives Biden a chance to install a new FDIC chief in line with the industry-skeptical financial regulators he has already appointed. Biden's choice will almost certainly face intense opposition from Republican senators, and the president has a narrow margin for error in the 50-50 Senate.

Biden must also appointee nominees for two vacant FDIC director positions, including the one held on an interim basis by Gruenberg. Chopra and Hsu are de facto members of the FDIC board as CFPB director and acting comptroller of the currency, respectively.

Updated at 5:21 p.m.

Comments / 418

Carlos Sanchez
1d ago

no more funneling money to fucking trump and his fucking family, now they have to get rid of fucking Louis dejoy so we can get our mail on time

Reply(73)
164
Henry Herron
1d ago

wow, for the Republicans to complain that they believe the Democrats are putting partisan politics over the best interest of an institution is almost comical, since that's what they did for 4 years.

Reply(90)
119
Jim
14h ago

This Articles serves as to why EVERY American citizen needs to vote in the upcoming 2022 Mid-term elections. The Democratic Party have proven time,, and time again that they care NOTHING about our citizens or business integrity. Joe Biden had committed repeatedly during his campaign, and after his election, that he wanted 'Unity of Americans' and partisanship cooperation between members. What happened within this Article, completely conflicts with Joe Biden's statements. He and his Democratic comrades, only care about themselves and maintaining total power.

Reply(13)
34
Related
TheStreet

Biden Considers Appointing Raskin as Fed Vice Chair

She would be in charge of banking supervision, and her appointment would likely please liberal Democrats. President Joe Biden is thinking of naming Sarah Bloom Raskin as vice chair of the Federal Reserve in charge of banking supervision. That news comes from The Wall Street Journal, which cited knowledgeable sources....
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
American Banker

Rep. Waters to FDIC chair: Show legal basis for denying board vote

WASHINGTON — House Financial Services Committee Chair Maxine Waters called on the head of the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. to explain the legal reasoning used to disavow a vote by the Democratic majority on the agency's board of directors. "I ask that you promptly cite the legal authority and...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jelena Mcwilliams
Person
Donald Trump
American Banker

DOJ official appears to side with Democrats in FDIC board drama

WASHINGTON — A Department of Justice official appeared to side with Democratic members of the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. board Friday as they tussle with the agency's Trump-appointed chair over bank merger policy. As the DOJ's antitrust division seeks additional comments on revising its own bank merger guidelines, Assistant...
WASHINGTON, DC
Fox News

Biden outpaces Trump in first-year judicial confirmations, leaving his own mark on the courts

President Biden saw a record number of his circuit and district court nominees confirmed by the Senate in his first year in office, leaving his own mark on the federal courts. Over the course of 2021, the Senate confirmed 40 of Biden’s nominees to circuit and district courts across the nation – the most in one year since former President Reagan was in office.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fdic#U S Bank#Fifth Third Bank#Democratic#Republican#Cfpb#The Wall Street Journal#Democrats#The White House#Fdicgov#Better Markets
Washington Post

Trump asks Supreme Court to consider Jan. 6 chairman’s interview with Washington Post in bid to block records

Lawyers for former president Donald Trump told the Supreme Court on Wednesday that a Washington Post interview with the chairman of the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol shows the committee is trying to establish a criminal complaint against Trump, something the lawyers say is beyond the committee’s authority.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Fox News

Florida AG torches Biden's 'disastrous' immigration policy: 'No longer a nation under rule of law'

Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody torched the Biden administration over the border crisis on "America's Newsroom," arguing the nation is seeing "calamitous, disastrous effects" of the president's immigration policy. Attorney General Moody told Benjamin Hall the United States is no longer run under the "rule of law" as Florida reports an exponential spike in migrant encounters on their shores.
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
POTUS
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Senate
Fox News

Biden senior adviser for migration leaving the White House

President Biden's senior adviser for migration Tyler Moran is leaving the White House at the end of January, despite having only taken over the role in July. "Tyler has been an invaluable member of our team since the transition and a tremendous asset in our effort to rebuild a fair and humane immigration system," Biden’s chief domestic policy adviser Susan Rice told Politico in a statement.
POTUS
The Free Press - TFP

US Rep. Gaetz Says Republicans, If They Win In 2022, Should Turn Every Committee Into An Investigative Committee To Get To Bottom Of Biden’s Abuses

U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz believes that Republicans, if they retake the majority in Congress next year, should make every committee an investigative committee. In an exclusive interview with Breitbart News at the Turning Point USA AmericaFest conference in Phoenix, the Florida Republican said that the “weaponization” of the Justice Department, particularly of parents at school board meetings, is the most “dangerous” challenge confronting the country.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
hngn.com

Stimulus Check 2022: Who Can Expect To Receive $1,400 Payments?

United States residents are looking forward to a fourth stimulus check from the federal government as they continue to struggle amid the coronavirus pandemic and the new Omicron variant. The situation comes as the Senior Citizens League (TSCL) is pressuring Congress to introduce a one-time $1,400 Social Security stimulus payment...
INCOME TAX
MSNBC

Is 2022 the year Trump is charged with a crime?

At a mid-December committee hearing, Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., the vice chair of the House Jan. 6 committee, brought former President Donald Trump’s potential criminal culpability for the Jan. 6 attack into full focus. Referring to Trump’s last White House chief of staff, Mark Meadows, she said: “Mr. Meadows’ own testimony will bear on another key question before this committee: Did Donald Trump, through action or inaction, corruptly seek to obstruct or impede Congress’ official proceeding to count electoral votes?”
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Hill

The Hill

429K+
Followers
51K+
Post
318M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy