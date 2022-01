The Los Angeles Rams Week 17 matchup with the Baltimore Ravens is a rematch from a game two years ago in which these two teams were under opposite circumstances. On November 25th, 2019, the Ravens came to Los Angeles and throttled the Rams 45-6. The loss signaled the end of the Wade Phillips era as defensive coordinator in LA and gave the Rams a huge piece of humble pie. In a season the Rams had Super Bowl hopes, the Ravens proved that Los Angeles was not contenders and were in fact pretenders.

