Massive sewage spill closes California beaches

 1 day ago

(Reuters) - A massive spill of raw sewage in California on Friday forced the city of Long Beach to close all swimming areas at nearby beaches, officials said. Between 2 million and 4 million gallons (7.6 million to 15 million liters) of raw sewage...

The Independent

Mountain lion kittens found under picnic table in California

Two mountain lion kittens that survived after a litter of four was found under a picnic table are being cared for at a Southern California veterinary hospital, officials said. The four tiny cats estimated to be about six weeks old were spotted Nov. 29 outside an office building near foothills in the Los Angeles suburb of Thousand Oaks according to a statement Thursday from the Santa Monica Mountains National Recreation Area.After the mother never showed up, biologists with the state's wildlife agency gave the kittens a checkup and outfitted them with small radio collars. The biologists then set...
ANIMALS
California State
Massachusetts State
sanjoseinside.com

Rain is Good News, but Doesn’t Change California’s Dire Drought Outllook

Droughtsville, California, is in trouble. Its water supply is endangered as multiple crises intensify: worsening droughts, competition for scarce supplies, sea level rise, groundwater contamination, earthquakes, wildfires and extreme weather. All of these factors, and more, threaten Droughtville’s ability to provide clean water to its residents. The city is...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The New Yorker

The Wolf That Roamed to Southern California

Of course, he was looking for love. Aren’t we all? And he seemed to be looking for it in all the right places—namely, the southern coastal counties of California, where he was, literally, the lone wolf, with seemingly no male competitors at all. In fact, OR-93 (2019-2021) was the first gray wolf to appear in the region for two or three hundred years. The absence of rivals was good news for him, but the rest of the equation was hopeless, because there were apparently no female counterparts for him to encounter there, either—no one to meet and mate with. To be honest, OR-93’s journey from his birthplace, in Oregon, to California was reproductively doomed from the start. He could have crossed party lines with a wayward labradoodle or a lusty mountain coyote, but he showed no inclination in that direction. Still, it was thrilling just that he had made the trip, signifying, or at least suggesting, the return of the species to an area where it had once thrived.
ANIMALS
#Beaches#Sewage#Swimming#Pollution#Reuters#The Dominguez Channel#The Los Angeles Times
KQED

Major Storm Dumps Snow Across Sierras, Closes Northern California Highways

A major Christmas weekend storm caused whiteout conditions across the Sierras, breaking a 51-year record for snowfall. It also closed key highways amid blowing snow in mountains of Northern California and Nevada, with forecasters warning that travel in the Sierra Nevada could be difficult for several days. Authorities near Reno...
CALIFORNIA STATE
SFGate

The coolest thing to do in each Northern California county

If you feel like you've run out of things to do around the Bay Area, it's worth extending your range to the rest of the region. When we initially set out to find fascinating places to visit in every Northern California county, we didn't quite realize the scope of the project. Depending on where you draw the line between the northern and southern halves of the state, there are nearly 50(!) counties in NorCal.
CALIFORNIA STATE
NBC Los Angeles

Millions of Gallons of Untreated Sewage Forces Beach Closures

Beaches around the ports in Los Angeles, Long Beach and Seal Beach have been closed for swimming because of a massive spill of untreated sewage in the Dominguez Channel, officials announced Friday. The spill ranged from 2 million to 4 million gallons on the low end to as high as...
LOS ANGELES, CA
FOX40

Snow survey brings good news to California, but drought still lingers

PHILLIPS, Calif. (KTXL) — The first snow survey of the season brought hopeful news for California’s water supply. The Department of Water Resources says the state’s snowpack is way above average for this time of year. “We are off to a great start,” said Sean De Guzman, with DWR. The Department of Water Resources measures snowpack […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
Merced Sun-Star

New Year’s Day ocean plunge off after LA-area sewage spill

Southern California beaches soiled by a sewage spill will remain closed until testing of water samples shows bacteria levels are within state standards, officials said. A sewer main line failed Thursday in the city of Carson and millions of gallons of untreated sewage was discharged into the Dominguez Channel, a waterway that empties into Los Angeles Harbor.
LONG BEACH, CA

