Before Justin Hartley was Kevin Pearson on This Is Us, he was Adam Newman on The Young and the Restless, where he co-starred with Sofia Pernas, his now-wife, from 2015-16. “You meet in different capacities," Hartley told Haute Living for a new profile. "We didn’t work together that closely, and we didn’t work together that long. I knew that she was very kind and very nice. I liked being around her. But I was in a different place in my life. I wasn’t available. Timing has a lot to do with that. I’m very lucky to not only have found ‘the one,’ but I found her when she was available and the timing was right."

RELATIONSHIPS ・ 3 DAYS AGO