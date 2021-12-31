Celebrities who have passed away in 2021
MOBILE, Ala. ( WKRG ) — Many of our favorite celebrities from over the years have passed away since the beginning of 2021. Some celebrities died from COVID, some didn’t, but all of their deaths still tug on their fan’s heartstrings.
Today, Dec. 31, 2021, one of the biggest celebrities in the entertainment industry, Betty White, has passed away.Actors, comedians and president react to Betty White’s death
Now that 2021 is coming to a close, we want to look back and remember the celebrities who have passed on. The following is the list of celebrities who have passed away in 2021.
|Name
|Job Title
|Cause of death
|Age
|Virgil Abloh
|Designer/Artistic Director
|Cancer
|41
|Prince Philip
|Duke of Edinburgh/Husband of Queen Elizabeth II
|Natural Causes
|99
|Willie Garson
|Actor
|Cancer
|57
|Norm MacDonald
|Comedian/Actor
|Cancer
|61
|Michael K. Williams
|Actor
|Drug Intoxication
|54
|Christopher Plummer
|Actor
|Falling/Head Injury
|91
|Biz Markie
|Rapper/Actor/Record Producer
|Unknown
|57
|Robert Downey Sr.
|Actor
|Parkinson’s Disease
|85
|Clarence Williams III
|Actor
|Cancer
|81
|Alber Elbaz
|Fashion Designer
|COVID-19
|59
|Cloris Leachman
|Comedian/Actor
|COVID-19/Stroke
|94
|DMX
|Rapper
|Heart Attack
|50
|Jessica Walter
|Actor
|Unknown
|80
|Rush Limbaugh
|Conservative Radio Talk Show Host
|Cancer
|70
|Janet Malcolm
|Writer/Journalist
|Cancer
|86
|Dustin Diamond
|Actor
|Cancer
|44
|Sophie
|Musician/Activist
|Falling
|34
|Cicely Tyson
|Actor
|Unknown
|96
|Larry King
|Journalist/Television Host
|Sepsis
|87
|Joan Didion
|Writer
|Parkinson’s Disease
|87
|Phil Spector
|Pop Producer jailed for murder
|COVID-19
|81
|Hank Arron
|Professional Baseball Player/Activist
|Natural Causes
|86
|Beverly Cleary
|Writer
|Unknown
|104
|Colin Powell
|Politician/Army Officer
|COVID-19
|84
|bell hooks
|Author/Professor/Activist
|Kidney Failure
|69
|Stephen Sondheim
|Composer/Songwriter
|Cardiovascular Disease
|91
|Eric Carle
|Children’s Book Author/Illustrator
|Kidney Failure
|91
|Betty White
|Actress/Journalist/Comedian
|Natural Causes
|99
