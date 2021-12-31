ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mobile, AL

Celebrities who have passed away in 2021

By Summer Poole
WKRG News 5
WKRG News 5
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HJVmW_0da7NVYE00

MOBILE, Ala. ( WKRG ) — Many of our favorite celebrities from over the years have passed away since the beginning of 2021. Some celebrities died from COVID, some didn’t, but all of their deaths still tug on their fan’s heartstrings.

Today, Dec. 31, 2021, one of the biggest celebrities in the entertainment industry, Betty White, has passed away.

Actors, comedians and president react to Betty White’s death

Now that 2021 is coming to a close, we want to look back and remember the celebrities who have passed on. The following is the list of celebrities who have passed away in 2021.

Name Job Title Cause of death Age
Virgil Abloh Designer/Artistic Director Cancer 41
Prince Philip Duke of Edinburgh/Husband of Queen Elizabeth II Natural Causes 99
Willie Garson Actor Cancer 57
Norm MacDonald Comedian/Actor Cancer 61
Michael K. Williams Actor Drug Intoxication 54
Christopher Plummer Actor Falling/Head Injury 91
Biz Markie Rapper/Actor/Record Producer Unknown 57
Robert Downey Sr. Actor Parkinson’s Disease 85
Clarence Williams III Actor Cancer 81
Alber Elbaz Fashion Designer COVID-19 59
Cloris Leachman Comedian/Actor COVID-19/Stroke 94
DMX Rapper Heart Attack 50
Jessica Walter Actor Unknown 80
Rush Limbaugh Conservative Radio Talk Show Host Cancer 70
Janet Malcolm Writer/Journalist Cancer 86
Dustin Diamond Actor Cancer 44
Sophie Musician/Activist Falling 34
Cicely Tyson Actor Unknown 96
Larry King Journalist/Television Host Sepsis 87
Joan Didion Writer Parkinson’s Disease 87
Phil Spector Pop Producer jailed for murder COVID-19 81
Hank Arron Professional Baseball Player/Activist Natural Causes 86
Beverly Cleary Writer Unknown 104
Colin Powell Politician/Army Officer COVID-19 84
bell hooks Author/Professor/Activist Kidney Failure 69
Stephen Sondheim Composer/Songwriter Cardiovascular Disease 91
Eric Carle Children’s Book Author/Illustrator Kidney Failure 91
Betty White Actress/Journalist/Comedian Natural Causes 99
List of celebrities who passed away in 2021

Most deaths were due to COVID-19, Cancer and other medical issues.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.

Comments / 1

Related
WKRG News 5

PHOTOS: Betty White through the years

(NEXSTAR) – Betty White, the beloved actress and comedian, has passed away at the age of 99. From her roles in “The Mary Tyler Moore Show” and “The Golden Girls” to “Hot in Cleveland” and “The Proposal,” White has captured the hearts of many around the world. Below are photos of White through the ages. […]
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Entertainment
Mobile, AL
Entertainment
City
Mobile, AL
WKRG News 5

Smiles Behind the Shield: Thank you to our 2021 heroes

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Each month we recognize first responders who go above and beyond the call of duty. The positive changes these individuals make in our community inspire our Smiles Behind the Shield Award. 2021 was filled with challenges and heroes rising to the occasion. Whether the recipient is a team or just one […]
MOBILE, AL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cloris Leachman
Person
Colin Powell
Person
Joan Didion
Person
Alber Elbaz
Person
Cicely Tyson
Person
Rush Limbaugh
Person
Prince Philip
Person
Phil Spector
Person
Eric Carle
Person
Queen Elizabeth
Person
Christopher Plummer
Person
Larry King
Person
Jessica Walter
Person
Virgil Abloh
Person
Betty White
Person
Stephen Sondheim
WKRG News 5

Alabama town celebrates NYE with a fiery tradition

BLACK, Ala. (WDHN) — Along the Alabama-Florida line, one of the most unusual New Year’s Eve traditions takes place. The town of Black in Geneva County hosts its annual ‘Fireball Toss’ where balls of yarn are soaked in kerosene and then lit on fire. It allows a person a few seconds to handle before getting […]
ALABAMA STATE
WKRG News 5

Governor Kay Ivey’s most memorable moments of 2021

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Alabama has seen some of the best times, and worst times during 2021. On the last day of 2021 the Governor’s office has shared a video of Kay Ivey’s most memorable moments from the year. The following list is Ivey’s most memorable moments, according to the Governor’s office. Feb. 2: State […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Watch the 133rd Rose Parade presented by Honda

Ring in the new year with the 133rd Rose Parade presented by Honda! Southern California’s annual Jan. 1 holiday tradition returned after being canceled last year because of the coronavirus pandemic. A two-hour pre-produced special — “The Rose Parade’s New Year Celebration presented by Honda” — aired instead. This year’s 5 1/2 mile route featured […]
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cancer#British Royal Family#Covid#Cloris
WKRG News 5

Mardi Gras Tree Lighting Ceremony two weeks away

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) –The City of Mobile is hosting the Lighting of the Mardi Gras Tree ceremony Jan. 15 in Mobile.  The tree lighting ceremony will kick-off this year’s Mardi Gras festivities. The event will also feature music from the Six Piece Suits. The tree lighting ceremony will be held from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 […]
MOBILE, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Talk Show
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
WKRG News 5

Conecuh Sausage Drops for NYE despite product shortages

CONECUH, Ala. (WKRG) — The City of Evergreen announced Dec. 28 that the Conecuh Sausage Drop will mark the beginning of the new year despite shortages.   Conecuh Sausage Company announced the same day that the beloved sausage would be in short supply during the holiday season.  High demand, labor shortages and the inability to get pork […]
EVERGREEN, AL
WKRG News 5

UPDATE: Dothan baby nearly drowns in bathtub

UPDATE: DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — When Dothan police arrived at a home on the 3500 Block of Napier Field Road, they found a ten-month-old baby in a bathtub. Police said the baby’s parents, Christian Taylor Lane and Sarah Perkins were home at the time, but left the bathroom and the baby with the water running […]
DOTHAN, AL
WKRG News 5

WKRG News 5

12K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRG News 5 covers breaking news and weather across the entire Gulf Coast from Mobile to Baldwin County, Pensacola to Fort Walton Beach, and even two counties in Mississippi.

 https://WKRG.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy