MOBILE, Ala. ( WKRG ) — Many of our favorite celebrities from over the years have passed away since the beginning of 2021. Some celebrities died from COVID, some didn’t, but all of their deaths still tug on their fan’s heartstrings.

Today, Dec. 31, 2021, one of the biggest celebrities in the entertainment industry, Betty White, has passed away.

Now that 2021 is coming to a close, we want to look back and remember the celebrities who have passed on. The following is the list of celebrities who have passed away in 2021.

Name Job Title Cause of death Age Virgil Abloh Designer/Artistic Director Cancer 41 Prince Philip Duke of Edinburgh/Husband of Queen Elizabeth II Natural Causes 99 Willie Garson Actor Cancer 57 Norm MacDonald Comedian/Actor Cancer 61 Michael K. Williams Actor Drug Intoxication 54 Christopher Plummer Actor Falling/Head Injury 91 Biz Markie Rapper/Actor/Record Producer Unknown 57 Robert Downey Sr. Actor Parkinson’s Disease 85 Clarence Williams III Actor Cancer 81 Alber Elbaz Fashion Designer COVID-19 59 Cloris Leachman Comedian/Actor COVID-19/Stroke 94 DMX Rapper Heart Attack 50 Jessica Walter Actor Unknown 80 Rush Limbaugh Conservative Radio Talk Show Host Cancer 70 Janet Malcolm Writer/Journalist Cancer 86 Dustin Diamond Actor Cancer 44 Sophie Musician/Activist Falling 34 Cicely Tyson Actor Unknown 96 Larry King Journalist/Television Host Sepsis 87 Joan Didion Writer Parkinson’s Disease 87 Phil Spector Pop Producer jailed for murder COVID-19 81 Hank Arron Professional Baseball Player/Activist Natural Causes 86 Beverly Cleary Writer Unknown 104 Colin Powell Politician/Army Officer COVID-19 84 bell hooks Author/Professor/Activist Kidney Failure 69 Stephen Sondheim Composer/Songwriter Cardiovascular Disease 91 Eric Carle Children’s Book Author/Illustrator Kidney Failure 91 Betty White Actress/Journalist/Comedian Natural Causes 99 List of celebrities who passed away in 2021

Most deaths were due to COVID-19, Cancer and other medical issues.

