Winter Storm Warning issued for Eastern Baranof Island and Southern Admiralty Island by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-01 21:52:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-01 22:00:00 EST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Dade; Walker The National Weather Service in Peachtree City has issued a * Tornado Warning for Northwestern Walker County in northwestern Georgia Northern Dade County in northwestern Georgia * Until 1000 PM EST. * At 951 PM EST, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Stephensville, or over Trenton, moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * Locations impacted include Trenton, Rossville, Chickamauga, Lookout Mountain, Fairview, Stephensville, Chattanooga Valley, New England, Morganville, Hooker, Cole City and Wildwood. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
