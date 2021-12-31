ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Winter Storm Warning issued for Cape Fairweather to Cape Suckling Coastal Area by NWS

weather.gov
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-01-01 14:50:00 AKST Expires: 2022-01-01 21:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: A warning means that a winter storm is already occurring...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Siskiyou Mountains and Southern Oregon Cascades by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-03 04:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-01-04 04:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: * Travel is strongly discouraged because of dangerous conditions. * If you must travel, keep tire chains, a flashlight, blankets, food, water, medications, and a fully charged phone with you. * The safest place during a winter storm is indoors. * A Winter Storm Warning means that severe winter weather is likely and poses a threat to life and property. Take protective action now. Target Area: Siskiyou Mountains and Southern Oregon Cascades; South Central Oregon Cascades WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM MONDAY TO 4 AM PST TUESDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Blowing and drifting snow is likely to lead to blizzard conditions with white-out conditions possible, at times, in areas exposed to winds from the south through west. Total snow accumulations of 12 to 24 inches in most areas, with 5 to 10 inches expected on Siskiyou Summit. Wind gusts 55 to 75 mph are likely in areas exposed to high winds, especially along ridges and passes above 5000 foot elevations. * WHERE...All areas including Interstate 5 at Siskiyou Summit, Highway 66 between Ashland and Keno, Highway 140 near Lake of the Woods, and all roads in the Crater Lake, Diamond Lake, and Willamette Pass areas. * WHEN...From 4 AM Monday to 4 AM PST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Very strong winds could cause extensive tree damage. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The heaviest snow is expected Monday afternoon through Monday evening when snowfall rates are likely to exceed 1 inch per hour. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Central Oregon Coast, North Oregon Coast by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-02 10:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-01-02 14:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Coastal Flood Advisory means that tidal overflow flooding is expected. Coastal residents in the warned area should be alert for rising water, and take appropriate action to protect life and property. Target Area: Central Oregon Coast; North Oregon Coast COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 2 PM PST SUNDAY COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 2 PM PST MONDAY * WHAT...Tidal overflow flooding expected. * WHERE...In Washington, South Washington Coast. In Oregon, North Oregon Coast and Central Oregon Coast. * WHEN...For the first Coastal Flood Advisory, from 10 AM to 2 PM PST Sunday. For the second Coastal Flood Advisory, from 10 AM to 2 PM PST Monday. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding, up to one foot above ground level, during high tides is expected in the low lying areas near bays, sloughs, and the lower reaches of the coastal rivers. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - High tide at Toke Point is forecast to peak near 12.0 feet Sunday and 12.0 feet Monday around noon both days. - High tide at Tongue Point in Astoria is forecast to peak near 11.5 feet Sunday and 11.7 feet Monday around noon both days. - High tide at Garibaldi is forecast to peak near 11 feet Sunday and 11.2 feet Monday around noon both days. - High tide at South Beach is forecast to peak near 11.5 feet Sunday and 12 feet Monday around 11 am both days.
CLATSOP COUNTY, OR
Cleveland News - Fox 8

Temps drop Sunday as winter weather advisory issued for 2 area counties

CLEVELAND (WJW) — After mostly mild weather this week, a winter weather advisory has been issued for two Northeast Ohio counties. Lasting now through 10 a.m. Sunday, the National Weather Service Cleveland is setting an advisory in Ottawa and Sandusky counties. Mixed precipitation is on the way in these areas, along with 1-3 inches of snow and potentially up to a 10th of an inch of ice.
CLEVELAND, OH
weather.gov

Winter Storm Watch issued for Central Chelan County, Western Okanogan County by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-02 16:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-01-03 10:00:00 PST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: Central Chelan County; Western Okanogan County LOCALIZED BLOWING AND DRIFTING SNOW SATURDAY NIGHT INTO MONDAY AND ANOTHER ROUND OF MODERATE TO HEAVY SNOW SUNDAY NIGHT INTO MONDAY .Increasingly gusty south winds will cause drifting snow across the Palouse, Camas Prairie, and Pomeroy area tonight, Sunday and into Monday. Snow that is on the ground now, may blow some roads shut and possibly cause significant visibility reductions. Our next round of moderate to locally heavy snow will develop over the Cascades Sunday evening and spread into northeast Washington and north Idaho by Monday morning. WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH MONDAY MORNING * WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations between 6 and 10 inches possible. * WHERE...Winthrop, Plain, Leavenworth, Methow, Twisp, Loup Loup Pass, Conconully, and Mazama. * WHEN...From Sunday afternoon through Monday morning. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the Monday morning commute.
CHELAN COUNTY, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gulf Coast#Winter Storm Warning#Akst#Yakutat
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Clinton, Cumberland, Monroe by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-01 14:51:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-01 15:00:00 EST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 600 PM CST for south central Kentucky. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Clinton; Cumberland; Monroe A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 200 PM CST FOR WESTERN CLINTON...SOUTHEASTERN MONROE AND CUMBERLAND COUNTIES At 151 PM CST, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 7 miles north of Burkesville to 10 miles north of Celina, moving east at 60 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Burkesville, Leslie, Littrell, Desda, Modoc, Blythe, Ellington, Grider, Decide and Hobart. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL...<.75IN WIND...70MPH
CLINTON COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Dade, Walker by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-01 21:52:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-01 22:00:00 EST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Dade; Walker The National Weather Service in Peachtree City has issued a * Tornado Warning for Northwestern Walker County in northwestern Georgia Northern Dade County in northwestern Georgia * Until 1000 PM EST. * At 951 PM EST, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Stephensville, or over Trenton, moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * Locations impacted include Trenton, Rossville, Chickamauga, Lookout Mountain, Fairview, Stephensville, Chattanooga Valley, New England, Morganville, Hooker, Cole City and Wildwood. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
DADE COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Marion, Taylor by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-01 13:08:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-01 13:30:00 EST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Marion; Taylor The National Weather Service in Louisville has issued a * Tornado Warning for Southeastern Marion County in central Kentucky Northeastern Taylor County in central Kentucky * Until 130 PM EST. * At 108 PM EST, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located 7 miles northeast of Campbellsville, moving east at 55 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This tornadic thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of southeastern Marion and northeastern Taylor Counties, including the following locations... Mannsville, Wooleyville, Spurlington, Bradfordsville, Phillipsburg, Salleetown and Merrimac. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
MARION COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Fulton, Williams by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-01 22:12:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-02 07:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Target Area: Fulton; Williams WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST SUNDAY * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze. * WHERE...Portions of northern Indiana and northwest Ohio. * WHEN...From 4 PM this afternoon to 7 AM EST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions this evening and overnight. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A wintry mix of rain, freezing rain or drizzle, and sleet will transition to snow tonight. Snow totals were reduced from previous forecast due to a slightly delayed changeover to snow and drier air than expected.
FULTON COUNTY, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
weather.gov

Wind Chill Warning issued for Central Beaufort Sea Coast by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-01 13:26:00 AKST Expires: 2022-01-02 03:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Central Beaufort Sea Coast WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM AKST SUNDAY * WHAT...Dangerously cold wind chills occurring. The dangerously cold wind chills will cause frostbite in as little as 10 minutes to exposed skin. Expect wind chills to range from 55 below zero to 65 below zero. * WHERE...Central Beaufort Sea Coast. * WHEN...Now to 3 AM Sunday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Expect periods of reduced visibility in blowing snow. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Wind Chill Warning means the combination of very cold air and sustained wind speeds of 15 mph or more will create dangerously low wind chill values. Frost bite can occur quickly and even hypothermia or death if precautions are not taken.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Barren, Edmonson, Green, Hart, Metcalfe by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-01 13:08:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-01 13:45:00 EST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Barren; Edmonson; Green; Hart; Metcalfe The National Weather Service in Louisville has issued a * Tornado Warning for Southwestern Green County in central Kentucky Southeastern Hart County in central Kentucky Northern Barren County in south central Kentucky Northwestern Metcalfe County in south central Kentucky Southeastern Edmonson County in south central Kentucky * Until 1245 PM CST. * At 1208 PM CST, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located 10 miles southeast of Brownsville, moving northeast at 70 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * Locations impacted include Three Springs. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
BARREN COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for South and Southeast Grand, West Central and Southwest Boulder, Gilpin, Clear Creek, Summit, North and West Park Counties Above 9000 Feet by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-01 04:47:00 MST Expires: 2022-01-01 11:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for Colorado can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or by going to www.cotrip. org Target Area: South and Southeast Grand, West Central and Southwest Boulder, Gilpin, Clear Creek, Summit, North and West Park Counties Above 9000 Feet WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Light snow will continue this morning with additional snow accumulations between 1 to 2 inches. Snow will end around midday. * WHERE...The Mountains of Summit County, the Mosquito Range, and the Indian Peaks. * WHEN...Until 11 AM MST this morning. * IMPACTS...Travel may be very difficult due to heavy snowfall on roadways. Plan on slippery road conditions.
CLEAR CREEK COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Kenosha, Milwaukee, Racine by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-01 21:23:00 CST Expires: 2022-01-02 06:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Kenosha; Milwaukee; Racine WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST SUNDAY * WHAT...Snow and blowing snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 8 inches, highest in southeast Milwaukee County and far eastern Racine and Kenosha Counties. North winds gusting 25 to 35 mph, highest near the lake. * WHERE...Milwaukee, Racine and Kenosha Counties. * WHEN...Until 6 AM CST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility near the lake.
KENOSHA COUNTY, WI
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Cape Fairweather to Cape Suckling Coastal Area, Misty Fjords by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-01 11:58:00 AKST Expires: 2022-01-01 15:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: A warning means that a winter storm is already occurring or imminent. This storm could pose a threat to life and property. If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Target Area: Cape Fairweather to Cape Suckling Coastal Area; Misty Fjords WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM AKST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches in Yakutat with 7 to 9 additional accumulations in Hyder. * WHERE...The Northeast Gulf Coast and Misty Fjords including Yakutat and Hyder. * WHEN...Until 3 PM AKST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...In Yakutat, snow showers will persist into today with the majority of additional accumulation occurring during the morning. In Hyder, heavy snow is expected through early afternoon before easing by mid-afternoon.
PRINCE OF WALES-HYDER CENSUS AREA, AK
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Bollinger, Butler, Cape Girardeau, Carter, Mississippi by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-01 20:25:00 CST Expires: 2022-01-02 04:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Bollinger; Butler; Cape Girardeau; Carter; Mississippi; New Madrid; Perry; Ripley; Scott; Stoddard; Wayne Wind Chills to drop into the teens in most areas on Sunday Colder air and gusty northwest winds will work into the Quad State region tonight, behind the broad area of rain that covered the region on Saturday. The colder air will bring wind chills down into the teens and twenties across the area during the day on Sunday. The abrupt change to these colder wind chills may be especially harmful for those individuals without homes, as well as those impacted by the recent tornadoes and those outdoors providing recovery support. Wind chills will start to dip into the 20s by midnight this Saturday night over southeast Missouri and southwest Illinois, then drop and hold in the teens throughout the day on Sunday. The remainder of the region will have wind chills in the 20s throughout the day on Sunday. There remains some uncertainty regarding winds Sunday night. Should the winds stay elevated Sunday night with the colder temperatures, wind chills could fall into the single digits Sunday night across most of the region. Stay tuned to the latest forecasts for any updates on wind chills across the Quad State region Sunday and Sunday night.
BOLLINGER COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Cape Fairweather to Cape Suckling Coastal Area, Misty Fjords by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-01 11:58:00 AKST Expires: 2022-01-01 15:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: A warning means that a winter storm is already occurring or imminent. This storm could pose a threat to life and property. If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Target Area: Cape Fairweather to Cape Suckling Coastal Area; Misty Fjords WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM AKST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches in Yakutat with 7 to 9 additional accumulations in Hyder. * WHERE...The Northeast Gulf Coast and Misty Fjords including Yakutat and Hyder. * WHEN...Until 3 PM AKST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...In Yakutat, snow showers will persist into today with the majority of additional accumulation occurring during the morning. In Hyder, heavy snow is expected through early afternoon before easing by mid-afternoon.
PRINCE OF WALES-HYDER CENSUS AREA, AK
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Cape Fairweather to Cape Suckling Coastal Area, Misty Fjords by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-01 11:58:00 AKST Expires: 2022-01-01 15:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: A warning means that a winter storm is already occurring or imminent. This storm could pose a threat to life and property. If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Target Area: Cape Fairweather to Cape Suckling Coastal Area; Misty Fjords WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM AKST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches in Yakutat with 7 to 9 additional accumulations in Hyder. * WHERE...The Northeast Gulf Coast and Misty Fjords including Yakutat and Hyder. * WHEN...Until 3 PM AKST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...In Yakutat, snow showers will persist into today with the majority of additional accumulation occurring during the morning. In Hyder, heavy snow is expected through early afternoon before easing by mid-afternoon.
PRINCE OF WALES-HYDER CENSUS AREA, AK
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Bell, Harlan, Knox, Leslie, Letcher, McCreary, Wayne, Whitley by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-01 11:50:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-01 17:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Bell; Harlan; Knox; Leslie; Letcher; McCreary; Wayne; Whitley Strong Wind Gusts Possible Late This Morning and Afternoon A potent weather system is moving through the area and this will likely bring some strong wind gusts to portions of eastern Kentucky from late this morning into the afternoon. Look for wind gusts as high as 40 mph to affect a good portion of the Cumberland Valley during as well as over the higher terrain nearer the Virginia border. Additional gusty winds will be possible with any thunderstorm throughout the day and into the evening.
BELL COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Matanuska Valley by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-01 16:19:00 AKST Expires: 2022-01-02 18:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People are urged to secure loose objects that could be blown around or damaged by the wind. Prepare for the possibility of widespread power outages. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Matanuska Valley HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM AKST SUNDAY * WHAT...Northeast winds 40 to 50 mph with gusts up to 75 mph expected. Localized whiteout conditions possible due to blowing snow. * WHERE...Matanuska Valley. * WHEN...From 3 PM Saturday to 6 PM AKST Sunday. * IMPACTS...High winds may move loose debris, damage property, and cause power outages. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Tie down small aircraft. Crosswinds may also cause issues for aircraft. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds will increase and spread into Wasilla through Saturday night and near the Knik Arm. Expect wind chill values from 15 below to 30 below zero with these winds Saturday night and Sunday morning.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Atlantic, Atlantic Coastal Cape May, Cape May by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-01 05:47:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-01 10:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Atlantic; Atlantic Coastal Cape May; Cape May; Coastal Atlantic; Coastal Ocean; Eastern Monmouth; Ocean; Southeastern Burlington; Western Monmouth DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...The Atlantic coastal counties of New Jersey and Delaware. * WHEN...Until 10 AM EST this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
ATLANTIC COUNTY, NJ
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Atlantic, Atlantic Coastal Cape May, Cape May by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-01 05:47:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-01 10:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Atlantic; Atlantic Coastal Cape May; Cape May; Coastal Atlantic; Coastal Ocean; Eastern Monmouth; Ocean; Southeastern Burlington; Western Monmouth DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...The Atlantic coastal counties of New Jersey and Delaware. * WHEN...Until 10 AM EST this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
ATLANTIC COUNTY, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy