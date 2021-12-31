ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ravens' Lamar Jackson: Officially questionable for Week 17

CBS Sports
 1 day ago

Jackson (ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Rams after not practicing Thursday or...

www.cbssports.com

The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Friday Night’s Lamar Jackson News

The Baltimore Ravens have been without Lamar Jackson for the past two games due to an ankle sprain. The team entered this week with some optimism that he’d suit up for this Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Rams, but there’s no guarantee that’ll happen. After...
NFL
The Spun

Ravens Get Discouraging Thursday News On Lamar Jackson

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson returned to practice on Wednesday, a sign that he was making progress in his recovery. Unfortunately, the latest update on his status is a bit concerning. Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic is reporting that Jackson was not participating in the portion of Thursday’s practice that...
NFL
CBS Boston

The Baltimore Sun

With QB Lamar Jackson’s status Sunday uncertain, Ravens will ‘spread the reps around’ at practice

The Ravens hope quarterback Lamar Jackson can play at close to full strength Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams. But they’re already preparing for the possibility that an injured ankle will sideline him for the team’s biggest game of the year. Offensive coordinator Greg Roman said Thursday that, with Jackson limited in his first practice Wednesday since a Week 14 injury, and with backup Tyler ...
NFL
NFL

numberfire.com

Baltimore's Lamar Jackson (ankle) questionable in Week 17

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (ankle) is questionable to play in Week 17's game against the Los Angeles Rams. Jackson's Week 17 status is in limbo after Baltimore's star quarterback missed practice on Thursday. Expect Tyler Huntley to start for the Ravens if Jackson remains out against numberFire's tenth overall defense.
NFL
The Baltimore Sun

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson absent from practice again, availability against Rams in doubt: ‘We’ll have to see’

A week of Ravens practice that began with Lamar Jackson’s limping return ended with more uncertainty at quarterback as the team prepares for a crucial showdown Sunday with the Los Angeles Rams. Jackson missed practice for a second straight day Friday, and his backup, Tyler Huntley, handled the media session usually allotted to the starting quarterback. But Ravens coach John Harbaugh would not ...
NFL
CBS Baltimore

Lamar Jackson Missing From Thursday Practice, Huntley Off COVID-19 List

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore Ravens have two games left, and they need victories to save this season of uncertainty. After his first day of (limited) practice in more than two weeks Wednesday, Jackson was again missing from the field Thursday. Backup Tyler Huntley, along with defensive end Justin Madubuike, was sprung off the COVID-19 list Thursday and put back on the practice field. Jackson’s practice session Wednesday was far from full speed. He was seen moving with a noticeable limp from the right angle injury sustained in Cleveland. Offensive coordinator Greg Roman addressed Jackson’s ability to play Thursday. “I think it really comes...
NFL
The Baltimore Sun

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson misses practice a day after returning from ankle injury

A day after a gimpy return to practice, Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson missed Thursday’s workout with a right ankle injury that could again sideline him for Sunday’s crucial game against the Los Angeles Rams. Jackson was in obvious discomfort at Wednesday’s practice, his first since being carted off the field in a Week 14 loss to the Cleveland Browns. But coach John Harbaugh had said before ...
NFL
