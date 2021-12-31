Ravens' Lamar Jackson: Officially questionable for Week 17

WHERE: FedExField (Landover, Md.) I was flummoxed, floored, flabbergasted by this line. That's never a good sign because I'm a basic bro, and if I'm that surprised Philadelphia's only favored by 3, then many others probably are, too. The Eagles rarely put together complete games on offense, but they don't need to. When they start rolling downhill, they are one of the most unstoppable groups in the league. Even with players back on Washington's roster from the COVID-19 list, injuries have decimated the Football Team defense. Taylor Heinicke﻿'s glass slipper no longer fits, and the WFT has the profile of a 4-11 squad that is no longer punching above its weight.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO