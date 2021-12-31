ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakland, CA

Nearly two dozen positive COVID-19 cases reported in Oakland Police Department

By Natalia Gurevich
As the entire world, including the Bay Area, is dealing with rising cases of COVID-19 , local agencies are feeling the surge as well.

Earlier this week, the San Francisco Fire Department reported 60 positive cases this month alone, 40 of which are active. Now, the Oakland Police department has reported that 23 officers have tested positive, according to an emailed statement the department provided to KCBS Radio.

Already understaffed and struggling with resources and manpower, the new spike is positive cases will make it even harder to stay operational.

Despite the rise in cases, all officers have been adhering to the City of Oakland's COVID-19 guidelines, the statement read.

Officers have been reassigned to help fill in the gaps. Details about the condition of the officers have not been released.

