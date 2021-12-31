Lynn Police have a plan

LYNN — Christopher P. Reddy was sworn in as the Police Department’s new chief in 2021, and has a list of goals and plans for the department in the new year.

Entering the third year of the pandemic, Reddy acknowledged the dedication and professionalism of all of the members of the department who dealt with high-risk challenges and uncertainty regarding how the pandemic has affected the community.

“They have come to work throughout that, and I am very proud of them and how they’ve conducted themselves in a really trying time, and we hope to continue that in the new year,” Reddy said.

One of the most significant things from 2021, Reddy said, is the implementation of the body-worn-camera program.

Building on the success of the implementation of this program, the department will continue to implement more technology into its everyday work.

“We have different software programs that we’re implementing here to help increase our efficiency and accountability, while also giving the officers access to tools to help them do their job better,” Reddy said. “We’re also using the flock-safety system, which is going to help identify wanted people and reduce crime. We’re really trying to embrace the use of technology.”

Another big goal in the coming year is to expand on foot and bike patrol to increase engagement with the community, he said.

Through foot and bike patrols and participating in various community events, officers are able to hear firsthand from the community about what’s on their mind, while also being able to have personal conversations and build those relationships and trust.



“I think this is crucial to our operations to get the support that we need to have from the community,” Reddy said. “I think it means a lot to the diverse city that we live in, for all different groups to have the chance to be engaged with an officer on a regular basis.”

While the department is actively hiring and reviewing applications, Reddy said there is not a specific number of foot-and-bike-patrol officers that is needed because that is something they will determine as they encounter opportunities and expand in that forum.

Reddy is also hopeful that 2022 will bring the return of the student academy, and possibly the citizens academy, which were put on pause because of the pandemic.

When asked whether these academies could be held remotely, given the uncertainty of the pandemic, Reddy said the student academy is all about the in-person experience.

“When you’re talking about being engaged with the community, youth can be left behind. Our department believes that’s the population we really need to find opportunities to be engaged with so that we can overcome misconceptions, provide a safe atmosphere and environment for them to enjoy, and role model good healthy lifestyles and a path towards success,” Reddy said. “You can talk to them. What do they think of us? What are they hearing? I don’t want to guess, I want to know firsthand.”

In the new year, the department also plans to continue hiring more officers and increasing its numbers.

Prior to the pandemic, there were issues with staffing levels, but Reddy said Mayor Thomas M. McGee was very supportive with restoring this.

“We’re a city of well over 100,000 people with a variety of significant challenges, so it’s important to have a well-staffed, well-trained, accountable police department to be able to respond to those challenges,” Reddy said.

With the expansion of staff, the department plans to expand personnel in different units to address issues with drugs, gun violence, domestic situations and traffic.

Reddy also wants to look into involving specialists in the areas of crime analysis and victim advocacy.

In regards to changes in the new year, the department will see multiple veteran officers retiring. One of those retirees will be Deputy Chief Lenny Desmarais, who Reddy said has been an excellent leader and has done a tremendous job.

“We’re going to feel that loss,” Reddy said. “Everything is in good shape moving forward, because he left it that way, but certainly when you have someone who has led the charge for more than 10 years, you do experience that loss.”

Desmarais will retire in January.

With everything the last year has brought, Reddy said the department is ready to continue doing its best to serve the community.

“We have a good city and we want to be engaged with our people,” Reddy said.

