ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Saints list one player out, six questionable for week 17 vs Carolina

By Steve Geller
WWL-AMFM
WWL-AMFM
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SL4LF_0da7MckE00

2021 wraps up with some hope that a key offensive lineman could be back Sunday for the Saints. Left tackle Terron Armstead is questionable, as he has been dealing with a knee injury. He did not practice all week until being limited on Friday.

Also, questionable:

WR Ty Montgomery (back)

RB Mark Ingram (knee)

CB Bradley Roby (shoulder)

DE Carl Granderson (illness)

WR Lil'Jordan Humphrey (illness)

The only players ruled out with an injury is WR Tre’Quan Smith. He hurt his chest on Monday night, leaving the game before halftime and did not practice all week.

The injury list does not include players on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

The Carolina Pantehrs have six players on the final inujry update heading into Sunday’s 3:25pm CT kickoff in the Caesars Superdome on WWL Saints radio.

Out

CB Stephon Gilmore (groin)

Doubtful

LT Cam Erving (calf/personal)

S Sean Chandler (groin)

Questionable

CB CJ Henderson (shoulder/knee)

S Juston Burris (groin)

LB Jermaine Carter (groin)

Comments / 0

Related
On3.com

Former New Orleans Saints defensive end dies in police custody

Former New Orleans Saints defensive end Glenn Foster Jr. died on Monday, just two days after being taken into police custody, according to NOLA.com. He was 31 years old. The cause of Foster’s death remains unclear, and police officials told NOLA.com that they could not comment on the cause or location of death, given that the case is still under investigation. Foster was booked in Pickens, County, Alabama on Saturday, and jail records obtained by NOLA.com reveal that he was taken in on counts of reckless endangerment, resisting arrest and attempting to elude police. He was then rebooked on Sunday on counts of simple assault and robbery.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
FanSided

3 New Orleans Saints free agents we will sadly miss in 2022

The New Orleans Saints are fortunate that they’re not set to lose too many moving parts in the 2022 offseason. This is an organization that’s done a good job at keeping the key players in the Big Easy but that might be easier said than done when the 2021 NFL season concludes in February.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sean Chandler
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

The Buccaneers have a Saints problem, and it might not be over just yet

If there’s one team the Tampa Bay Buccaneers may want to avoid when the playoffs begin, it’s the New Orleans Saints. That became abundantly clear Sunday night when they lost to New Orleans for the fourth time in as many regular-season games since they acquired Tom Brady. However, the loss only increases the chances of Tampa facing New Orleans in the playoffs.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Wr#Cb#Wwl Saints#Panthers
AthlonSports.com

Carolina Panthers vs. New Orleans Saints Prediction and Preview

As the calendar turns to January, a pair of NFC South rivals will face off on Sunday with far different goals to end the season. The host New Orleans Saints (7-8) have an outside shot at the playoffs as they sit one game out of the postseason but need to leapfrog three teams to qualify. The Carolina Panthers (5-10), on the other hand, have a number of people auditioning to keep their jobs, including head coach Matt Rhule and quarterback Sam Darnold.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Mark Ingram II, Ty Montgomery added to Saints injury report vs. Panthers

There isn’t any good news on Thursday’s update to the New Orleans Saints injury report. The team added several players to the list after practicing for Week 17’s game with the Carolina Panthers, having worked remotely on Wednesday with an estimated initial injury report. If there is a silver lining, it’s that none of the 13 players activated from COVID-19 reserve in recent days are managing injuries.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Panthers Get Major Defensive Boost Before Game vs. Saints

The Carolina Panthers will be missing a plethora of players on Sunday against the New Orleans Saints due to a COVID-19 outbreak. However, two of their most impactful defensive players will be eligible to play. NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport is reporting that Panthers defensive end Brian Burns and weak-side...
NFL
WWL-AMFM

WWL-AMFM

New Orleans, LA
9K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

All the local breaking news stories from New Orleans.

 https://www.audacy.com/wwl

Comments / 0

Community Policy