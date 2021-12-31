Saints list one player out, six questionable for week 17 vs Carolina

2021 wraps up with some hope that a key offensive lineman could be back Sunday for the Saints. Left tackle Terron Armstead is questionable, as he has been dealing with a knee injury. He did not practice all week until being limited on Friday.

Also, questionable:

WR Ty Montgomery (back)

RB Mark Ingram (knee)

CB Bradley Roby (shoulder)

DE Carl Granderson (illness)

WR Lil'Jordan Humphrey (illness)

The only players ruled out with an injury is WR Tre’Quan Smith. He hurt his chest on Monday night, leaving the game before halftime and did not practice all week.

The injury list does not include players on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

The Carolina Pantehrs have six players on the final inujry update heading into Sunday’s 3:25pm CT kickoff in the Caesars Superdome on WWL Saints radio.

Out

CB Stephon Gilmore (groin)

Doubtful

LT Cam Erving (calf/personal)

S Sean Chandler (groin)

Questionable

CB CJ Henderson (shoulder/knee)

S Juston Burris (groin)

LB Jermaine Carter (groin)