Myles Garrett won’t miss rivalry with Ben Roethlisberger

By Daryl Ruiter
92.3 The Fan
 1 day ago

CLEVELAND, Ohio (92.3 The Fan) – The Browns passed on Ben Roethlisberger in the 2004 NFL Draft, opting to select Kellen Winslow Jr.
sixth overall instead.

Roethlisberger, who fell to the Steelers at No. 11, has made them pay ever since.

Myles Garrett had hoped to right that wrong in 2017 when the three-time Pro Bowl defensive end was picked first overall by the Browns and immediately put chopping Big Ben down atop his list of priorities.

Monday night at Heinz Field figures to close the book on what has been nearly two decades of dominance over the Browns for the Findley, Ohio native.

“I will miss his presence in the game, but as far as going against him and the rivalry against him versus us, no, I will not miss that,” Garrett said Friday. “I will be looking forward to new things, new challenges, new quarterbacks and new people to put in the front [grave] yard.”

Roethlisberger is 25-3-1 against the Browns in the regular season where he’s completed over 63% of his passes for 7,274 yards with 46 touchdowns and 26 interceptions.

“As far as quarterbacks, he is one of the greats,” Garrett said. “He is one of the best Steelers quarterbacks that they have ever had, and he might be the best. Just going back and forth with him has been fun over the years. I say over the years because now it is my fifth and he has been in the league for almost two decades.”

Garrett, who didn’t get to face Roethlisberger as a rookie, has sacked him four times, including during the first half of a 15-10 Week 8 loss at home on Halloween.

The lone feather in Garrett’s cap is helping to eliminate Roethlisberger and the Steelers from the playoffs in a 48-37 Wild Card victory, ending a 17-game losing streak for the Browns in Pittsburgh.

Unfortunately for Garrett he won’t be close to 100% as he continues to play through a groin injury that slowed him on Christmas against the Packers.

“I am probably about the same as Saturday. I still feel it,” Garrett said.

Garrett would love to bring Roethlisberger down one last time but if it doesn’t happen, injury or not, he’ll understand.

“I wanted a sack against Rodgers last week just because of who he is and what he means to the game,” Garrett said. “Even if I was beating my tackle cleanly or however I was – inside, outside or power rush – it seemed like he was getting the ball off quick. At the end of the day, just have to try to be disruptive. Sometimes it is just not in the cards.

“The quarterback is not going to take that chance of holding the ball and extend the play. Sometimes coverage will hold up a little bit longer, and sometimes he will just check it down and hope for the best.”

