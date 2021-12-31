ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawkins County, TN

Church Hill Rescue Squad raising funds after truck suffers ‘catastrophic engine failure’

By Ben Gilliam
WJHL
WJHL
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yUnKN_0da7LJ8K00

HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Local first responders are flipping the script and asking the public for some help this time around after one of their front-line vehicles went out of commission earlier in 2021.

According to Church Hill Rescue Squad (CHRS) Captain Tim Coup, one of the squad’s rescue trucks suffered a “catastrophic engine failure” in May, and members of the team have been struggling without it.

Summer Wells reward fund reaches nearly $74,000

“Getting this apparatus is critical in us providing safe and timely responses to the citizens and visitors of Hawkins County,” Coup said.

Already a critical part of local emergency management, the CHRS stepped into the spotlight after the June 15 disappearance of Summer Wells , the 5-year-old Rogersville girl who is s till missing to this day after intense searches from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, FBI and first responders from across the nation.

June 15 to now: Timeline of the search for Summer Wells

The Church Hill Rescue Squad, under the direction of Captain Tim Coup, served as the incident commander of search efforts in the area that Summer was last seen .

According to the GoFundMe listing , the truck was responding to a medical call when the engine failed. Money donated to the fund will cover the cost of a new chassis for the truck’s equipment to be moved to, as well as the cost of hauling the vehicle to a facility capable of making the swap.

Search for Summer: Photos of Beech Creek property where Summer was last seen

“We thank everyone for their contributions and continued support for our agency,” the listing states. “And look forward to getting our front-line rescue truck back on the road and providing services for years to come.”

CHRS is run on an all-volunteer, non-profit basis, and the listing says funds are usually received by annual fundraising and a regular contribution from Hawkins County.

Former Church Hill leader pleads guilty to theft from rescue squad, fireman’s association

In order to donate to the fund, click here .

