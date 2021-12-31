ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minimum Wage Going Up

Cover picture for the articleMichigan’s minimum wage will increase with the new year. Starting January first, the standard goes up by 22 cents, bringing minimum wage to $9.87 per hour. Jennifer Fields with the Michigan Department of Labor...

Minimum wage is about to rise in 21 states, including Nevada

This was the year that low-wage workers finally gained significant bargaining power and wielded it to snare big pay increases. But that’s not stopping many states and cities from cementing at least some of those advances into law. Twenty-one states and 35 cities and counties are set to raise...
26 US States To Hike Their Minimum Wage In 2022, But Employers Hiking Pay Faster

Twenty-six U.S States are all set to raise their minimum wage in 2022. However, employers raise the base pay, and workers will see significant financial gains reports CNBC. Workers have been upping the ante and demanding at least $15 per hour. However, the recent pay hike and surging inflation mean that the base hourly pay is insufficient. Activists have been pushing for a base per hour pay higher than $15, citing inflation and surging prices of essential commodities.
2022 Will See Significant Increases in Minimum Wages, Analysis Shows

According to an analysis released by the National Employment Law Project (NELP), 2022 is set to break records for increases in the minimum wage across the country. 2022 also marks the 10-year anniversary of Fight for $15, where fast-food workers pushed for increased minimum wages. For 21 states and 35...
Here's where workers can earn a $15 per hour minimum wage

The federal minimum wage has been $7.25 per hour since 2009. In 2022, 26 states are slated to raise their minimum pay. The moves come as some companies are also increasing their pay to attract workers. As the calendar changes to a new year, residents of some states can expect...
With Minimum Wage on the Rise, These Are Some of the Highest Paid Retail Jobs

The movement toward a higher minimum wage is on the rise — and some of the country’s biggest retailers are coming out on top with the highest paid retail jobs. At the start of the year, annual cost-of-living adjustments and other scheduled gains led wages to jump by pennies to a dollar for workers across 20 states: Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Missouri, Montana, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Ohio, South Dakota, Vermont and Washington. Later in the year, another four states — Connecticut, Nevada, Oregon and Virginia — plus Washington, D.C., will see an...
2022 to bring higher minimum wages in record number of states

The new year brings new pay hikes for hundreds of thousands of workers making the least legally allowed, with a record number of cities, counties and states raising their minimum hourly wage — many of them hitting or surpassing $15 an hour. On January 1, 2022, the minimum wage...
Maryland Minimum Wage Climbs To $12.50 Per Hour Starting Monday, Slightly Less For Smaller Businesses

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland workers making the least that’s legally allowed in the state can expect a wage hike in the new year. Ours is one of a record-breaking number of states set to increase its minimum wage in 2022. On Monday, the minimum wage in Maryland will rise from $11.75 an hour to $12.50 an hour for companies with 15 or more employees. It’s set to continue to rise every year to $15 an hour by 2025. Smaller employers will see a slightly smaller increase in what they need to pay employees. The current $11.60 per hour minimum wage for employers...
Emergency Extended SNAP Benefits to run through at least January

WIS-TV.COM — The more than 300,000 households in South Carolina receiving Emergency Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits will get the expanded benefits for at least another month. A spokesperson for Gov. Henry McMaster and President Joe Biden confirmed South Carolina has been granted an extension for January and will...
