Minimum Wage Going Up

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland workers making the least that’s legally allowed in the state can expect a wage hike in the new year. Ours is one of a record-breaking number of states set to increase its minimum wage in 2022. On Monday, the minimum wage in Maryland will rise from $11.75 an hour to $12.50 an hour for companies with 15 or more employees. It’s set to continue to rise every year to $15 an hour by 2025. Smaller employers will see a slightly smaller increase in what they need to pay employees. The current $11.60 per hour minimum wage for employers...

MARYLAND STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO