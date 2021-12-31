East St. Louis School District announces remote learning for new year

KIRKWOOD, Mo. — The Kirkwood School District announced it would require masks at all schools in the district when students return to classes. "We must ensure we are monitoring and responding to the most current information available to keep our students, staff and their families safe while maximizing in-person learning," district superintendent David Ulrich said in a message to students and parents. "Throughout the pandemic, we have remained committed to taking a deliberative, data-driven approach to our decision-making around COVID protocols."
