Saint Louis, MO

East St. Louis School District announces remote learning for new year

 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis area school announced a change Friday in the plan to return to school for the new year. East St. Louis School District announced its students will learn...

www.ksdk.com

Meet the first baby born in St. Louis in 2022

ST. LOUIS — One baby was born with automatic bragging rights: the first St. Louis baby of 2022. The Missouri Baptist Medical Center announced the bundle of joy was birthed at their hospital early New Year's Day. Otto Kilian was born at 2:27 a.m. on Saturday morning, weighing in...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Kirkwood School District will go back to mandatory masks when students return from winter break

KIRKWOOD, Mo. — The Kirkwood School District announced it would require masks at all schools in the district when students return to classes. "We must ensure we are monitoring and responding to the most current information available to keep our students, staff and their families safe while maximizing in-person learning," district superintendent David Ulrich said in a message to students and parents. "Throughout the pandemic, we have remained committed to taking a deliberative, data-driven approach to our decision-making around COVID protocols."
KIRKWOOD, MO
Fitness club chain expands to St. Louis with deal for Ballpark Village location

ST. LOUIS — A Wichita, Kansas-based fitness club operator is expanding into St. Louis by acquiring the fitness center at Ballpark Village downtown. Genesis Health Clubs will own its first St. Louis location as part of a deal that closed Wednesday afternoon. The company said it has acquired two locations of Onelife Fitness — in Ballpark Village and Kansas City’s Power and Light District — and is planning two new locations in the Kansas City area. Financial terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Metro East sports bar closes this week, will be replaced by new location of regional pizza chain

EAST ALTON, Ill. — An East Alton sports bar is closing this week and will be replaced by a new location of Metro East chain Joe’s Pizza and Pasta. J.J. Thermo’s Bar and Grill has been in operation for nearly three years at 17 EastGate Plaza in East Alton. With live music every Friday and Saturday night, an outside patio and a private dining room, J.J. Thermo’s opened in EastGate Plaza as the strip mall finished up renovations in 2019.
EAST ALTON, IL
Omicron variant becoming more widespread in Missouri's wastewater tests

ST. LOUIS — The omicron variant was detected in more than half of the wastewater samples in the most recent round of testing, a significant increase from previous weeks. According to a press release from the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, the omicron variant of the coronavirus was detected in 32 of the 57 wastewater samples collected on Dec. 20 and analyzed in Missouri in the most recent round of testing. The results came as part of expanded testing after the variant was first discovered in samples from Jackson and Buchanan counties on Dec. 7 and 8.
MISSOURI STATE
St. Louis local news

