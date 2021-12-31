East St. Louis School District announces remote learning for new year

ST. LOUIS — The omicron variant was detected in more than half of the wastewater samples in the most recent round of testing, a significant increase from previous weeks. According to a press release from the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, the omicron variant of the coronavirus was detected in 32 of the 57 wastewater samples collected on Dec. 20 and analyzed in Missouri in the most recent round of testing. The results came as part of expanded testing after the variant was first discovered in samples from Jackson and Buchanan counties on Dec. 7 and 8.

