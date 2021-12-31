ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Central Texas Red Cross sending at least one volunteer to Colorado after devastating fires

By Grace Reader
KETK / FOX51 News
KETK / FOX51 News
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CJN6N_0da7KVjH00

AUSTIN (KXAN) — At least one member of the Texas Red Cross central and south region is traveling to Colorado to respond to the wildfires that claimed hundreds of homes and displaced tens of thousands of people.

Richard McAlister, the volunteer communications director for the region, said the volunteer, Rik Chapman, is what they call a “planning manager” and is “a highly trained and experienced volunteer and has deployed multiple times across the nation in support of many natural disasters.”

Chapman will be serving as the planning chief for all Red Cross response operations in Colorado. McAlister says he’s currently the only volunteer from the central Texas area headed to Colorado but that “there will likely be more volunteers going to both Colorado and Kentucky in the near future.”

Tens of thousands of Coloradans were forced to flee from their homes after wind gusts blew over power lines, which started grass fires. Those fires quickly got out of control and have burned at least 580 homes, according to the Boulder County sheriff.

A Target shopping center and hotel were also confirmed to have burned as of Thursday night. Officials said the number of structures confirmed to have burned is likely to grow as crews get a handle on the fires and as more surveillance of the damage is done.

Colorado wildfires burn hundreds of homes, force evacuations

“This is the kind of fire we can’t fight head-on,” Boulder County Sheriff Joe Pelle said. “We actually had deputy sheriffs and firefighters in areas that had to pull out because they just got overrun.”

Thursday’s wind was forecast to die down into Friday morning as a storm system moves through the area near Boulder. That system could bring a few inches of snow to the area devastated by wildfire.

Colorado’s Front Range, where most of the state’s population lives, had an extremely dry and mild fall, and winter so far has continued to be mostly dry. Denver set a record for most consecutive days without snow before it got a small storm on Dec. 10.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KETK.com | FOX51.com.

Comments / 0

Related
KETK / FOX51 News

LIST: COVID-19 cases by county in East Texas

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – COVID-19 cases in East Texas have risen over the past week. On Wednesday, cases in the United States hit a record high for new cases in one day. The omicron variant is now the dominant strain in Texas according to UT Southwestern. Experts say that although the symptoms caused by the […]
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Colorado State
State
Kentucky State
City
Austin, CO
City
Denver, CO
City
Boulder, CO
Local
Colorado Government
KETK / FOX51 News

Federal judge stops mask and vaccine mandates in Texas Head Start

LUBBOCK, Texas — A federal judge in Lubbock halted mask and vaccine mandates in the Head Start program within the State of Texas. The ruling by Judge James “Wesley” Hendrix came Friday (New Year’s Eve). Lubbock ISD and the state sued the Biden Administration in mid-December for a nationwide temporary restraining order and preliminary injunction. […]
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Texas Red#Weather#Central Texas Red Cross#The Texas Red Cross#Coloradans#Target#Front Range
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
KETK / FOX51 News

JOB ALERT: Metro Aviation in Quitman needs a helicopter air ambulance pilot

Quitman, TXMetro AviationHelicopter Air Ambulance Pilot IFR/PIC – EC135 – QUIFull-time7 on/off schedule12-hour shiftsWorkover available depending on needs of the program Job Description Our mission is to provide the safest and highest quality traditional aircraft operations, completions, and maintenance so that we will: *Allow our customers to safely and effectively accomplish their mission profile,*Allow our […]
QUITMAN, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

East Texas woman killed in car crash after hitting trees

PALESTINE, Texas (KETK) – An East Texas woman was killed late Wednesday night after her car crashed outside of Palestine. A preliminary DPS report states that 73-year-old Marcella McDonald, a Palestine native, was driving her 1995 Dodge Ram 1500 pickup on HWY 155 less than a mile south of the city. Her car went off […]
PALESTINE, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

COVID-19 treatments now offered at some East Texas Walmarts

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Walmart and Sam’s Club pharmacies in Texas will start offering COVID-19 antiviral medication starting Thursday, with some listed to be available in East Texas. Select pharmacies will get limited supplies of the medications Paxlovid and Molnupiravir. Both drugs are only available with a prescription from a healthcare provider. Customers and healthcare […]
TYLER, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

KETK / FOX51 News

2K+
Followers
595
Post
228K+
Views
ABOUT

East Texas news, weather source URL ketk.com.

 https://ketk.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy