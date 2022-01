Former WWE Champion Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson will not be returning to the “Fast and The Furious” franchise for the final installment. We noted back in early November how Vin Diesel extended an Instagram olive branch to The Rock, asking him to reprise his role as federal agent Luke Hobbs for Fast 10, which is to be the final movie in the blockbuster franchise. The personal issues between Diesel and Rock are no secret, but Diesel said he was making the offer out of love, and to fulfill a promise to the late Paul Walker, who starred in the franchise until his sudden death in 2013.

