MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Officers responded to a shooting near Goodhaven and Grovehaven Circle at 2:58 p.m., where they discovered a man who had been shot.

Goodhaven shooting

The victim was pronounced dead on the scene, police said.

There is no suspect information, at this time.

This is an ongoing homicide investigation.

Goodhaven shooting

Call 901-528-CASH w/tips.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.