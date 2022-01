A new poll by PlanB shows that less than 24% of participants expect BTC to remain below $50,000 in the next 12 months. Although bitcoin ended up with a more than 60% increase in 2021, there was a bit of a disappointment in the crypto space. This is because the asset failed to increase into a six-digit territory and actually fell by 30% in less than two months.

BUSINESS ・ 20 HOURS AGO