A 29 year old man from Baltimore has been arrested and identified as one of the suspects involved with the attempted theft of a Glen Burnie area Walgreeens ATM. On November 29, 2021, at approximately 5:30 a.m., officers responded to an intruder alarm at the Walgreens located at 7953 Crain Highway in Glen Burnie. Witnesses indicated three male suspects were using a van to ram the front entrance of the business in an attempt to remove an ATM from the premises.