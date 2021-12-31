ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boulder County, CO

Social media groups coordinate to save animals endangered by Marshall fire

By Carol McKinley
The Denver Gazette
The Denver Gazette
 1 day ago

As the Marshall fire grew, the Facebook posts flew.

“For the small/growing fire on Middle Fork Road, please let me know if you need to coordinate horse evacuation. Currently it is 40 acres or so," someone posted on social media just before 11:30 a.m. Thursday.

A short time later, the “Horse Evacuation Boulder Fort Collins Fire” Facebook page became a life raft for farmers, ranchers and helpers.

“I need trailer ASAP. … Need help for three more horses NOW!”

Followed by, “I NEED HELP! Fire close to the barn. Need to evacuate 30 horses now!!”

As 100 mph wind gusts drove the fire across dry pastures, cries of panic on social media were answered with reassurances of stalls, gooseneck trailers and meadows.

Offers poured in from Berthoud, Parker, Bennett and Black Forest to house horses, lamas, pigs and chickens.

Laura Rogers Greenstreet’s truck and trailer rolled into a mall parking lot in front of a red Macy's sign along with dozens of other trailers.

“Most of the efforts were grass roots earlier in the day,” Rogers Greenstreet told The Denver Gazette.

From the mall, an organized movement fanned out to save Boulder County's large animals. Overnight heroics included helping a woman in a wheelchair who runs a therapeutic riding center.

“Her name is Joan and she runs this barn with 55 horses. And tons of people showed up last night while I was there loading. We had a line of trailers waiting to get her horses out,” Rogers Greenstreet wrote on Facebook Messenger.

Randi Timmons started her own personal roundup with a single Facebook post.

The Greeley barrel racer thought about what her Ford F350 and an empty horse trailer sitting idle in the pasture could do. And winter was coming.

“There's a snowstorm headed for Colorado tomorrow,” she wrote in a plea for hay. “Great news for fighting the fire, bad news for all of the animals that have been displaced.”

Instead, money started pouring into her mobile payment account on Venmo, no questions asked, from as far away as South Dakota, Wyoming and Texas.

On Friday morning, she had $225 in cash waiting in her account from friends and strangers. By midday, she had raised around $1,100. Timmons spent $460 on grass hay bales at Esh Ranch in Nunn. She’s waiting to see how best to spend the remaining $600.

“There are people in Iowa who want to ship hay,” said Timmons, who on the last day of a tough year was still looking for hungry animals but heartened by her ranching and farming community.

“I’ve never done a fundraiser,” she said as she took pictures to send to her donators.

As for those three endangered horses?

An updated post popped up on the now 3,000-member “Horse Evacuation Boulder Fort Collins Fire” site at sundown Thursday: “Edited, 4:43, these 3 horses are being loaded up RIGHT NOW, safe!”

Comments / 0

Related
The Denver Gazette

What it's like to evacuate a hospital: As the fire bore down, so did baby Claire

Claire Adaline Day wasn’t going to let an approaching wildfire stop her from being born. As smoke filled her mother’s hospital room, the baby started pushing. “I was the only person in active labor in the hospital … I couldn’t see the fire, but I could smell it,” recalled Mercedes Astorga. “All of a sudden the nurse came in and said ‘I think we might have to evacuate because we’re the closest to the fire.’ Then she returned and said ‘We’re leaving.’”
LOUISVILLE, CO
The Denver Gazette

CU-Boulder will start winter semester remotely in wake of fires, COVID spread

The University of Colorado-Boulder students will begin this semester online and will return to in-person learning on Jan. 24, the school announced Friday night. "Because of the impacts of the fires, in combination with concerns about the COVID-19 omicron variant, the broader Boulder area is not in a position to welcome back thousands of students over the next week," chancellor Philip DiStefano wrote in a message to the university community.
BOULDER, CO
The Denver Gazette

CALDARA | Progressive wolf attacks on rural Colorado

If you live in the Boulder-Denver corridor, you’ve heard it called the urban-rural divide. If you live in rural Colorado, you know it merely as The War on Rural Colorado. As the metro areas become more populated and more progressive, they dominate state politics. The disconnect with those living in the rural areas is becoming flagrant.
COLORADO STATE
The Denver Gazette

LATEST UPDATES: 2 reportedly missing in Marshall fire; thousands without power and gas

The Marshall fire swept through southeast Boulder County Thursday, destroying hundreds of homes and forcing tens of thousands of people to evacuate. On Saturday, crews are trying to get ahead of the blaze and assess the damage. 9:41 a.m. The Tivoli Brewing Company is donating 100% of its taphouse proceeds for the ween of Jan. 3-10 to benefit victims of the Marshall fire. The brewery is also offering a free...
BOULDER COUNTY, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Boulder County, CO
State
Iowa State
Boulder County, CO
Lifestyle
State
South Dakota State
Boulder County, CO
Pets & Animals
State
Wyoming State
State
Texas State
State
Colorado State
City
Nunn, CO
Local
Colorado Pets & Animals
City
Greeley, CO
Local
Colorado Lifestyle
The Denver Gazette

LIVE COVERAGE: 2,000 homes in Marshall Fire burn area but estimate of homes lost remains at least 500

The Marshall fire swept through southeast Boulder County Thursday night, destroying hundreds of homes and forcing tens of thousands of people to evacuate. On Friday, crews are trying to get ahead of the blaze and assess the damage. 11:19 A few more notes from the 10 a.m. press conference at the Boulder County Sheriff's Office headquarters: ...
BOULDER COUNTY, CO
The Denver Gazette

NOONAN | 2022 — the year we drop our political dukes?

The first message went out early on Christmas week from Denver: "Merry Christmas, I hope everything is going well." A message came back from Grand Junction: "We’re all sick." The next message: "COVID?" The follow up: "No, the doctor says we don’t have a fever." Then: "Get well!" Next: "I’m in the hospital." Then: "COVID?" Follow up: "Yes." Then: "Are you vaxxed?" Back: "No, Allergic." Next: "I’m hoping for you. Get better." Then: "My doctor says I’m going to die today." Final: "I love you." ...
DENVER, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Animals#Horse#Asap#Black Forest#Macy
The Denver Gazette

LIVE COVERAGE: Marshall fire sweeps through Boulder County, leaving trail of heartbreak and fear

The Marshall fire swept through southeast Boulder County Thursday night, destroying hundreds of homes and forcing tens of thousands of people to evacuate. On Friday, crews are trying to get ahead of the blaze and assess the damage. 2:37 p.m. The Boulder Office of Emergency Management tweeted that U.S. 36 has reopened, but the exits at McCaslin Boulevard remain closed. ...
BOULDER COUNTY, CO
The Denver Gazette

EDITORIAL: Prioritizing public safety, at last, in Aurora

Aurora’s residents can credit their own thoughtful choices on the ballot this past November for a newly impaneled City Council that wants to get back to the business of policing the streets. Amid soaring crime that has been gripping the city, the metro area and much of the Front Range, it’s an especially timely development.
AURORA, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Pets
The Denver Gazette

A tale of a dozen horses saved by a rodeo queen

As homes burned around her, Meghan Rickel threw on her rubber boots and her Carhart Boulder Rodeo Queen jacket and got to work, pulling neighborhood horses from their flaming stomping grounds into waiting trailers. With the help of Boulder’s Mounted Search and Rescue Team, she saved 10 horses before she got to the end of the road in Spanish Hills South, where her own family’s barn was engulfed by a fire so hot it melted the metal fence around it.
BOULDER, CO
The Denver Gazette

Nearly 1,000 structures confirmed lost in Marshall Fire; three people missing, feared dead

Three people are missing and feared dead in the wake of the Marshall fire, the Boulder County sheriff said Saturday, and nearly 1,000 structures have been destroyed, making the blaze by far the most destructive in Colorado history. Two of the three missing persons are in Superior, and the third is in the Marshall area, Sheriff Joe Pelle said. He said the search is likely a recovery one, meaning authorities are looking for remains. The missing people's homes have been destroyed, he said, and cadaver...
BOULDER COUNTY, CO
The Denver Gazette

How to help those affected by the Marshall fire

The Marshall Fire has destroyed nearly 600 homes in the Boulder County area according to county sheriff Joe Pelle. If those estimates are correct, the Marsahll Fire is the most destructive fire in Colorado history in terms of homes lost. 35,000 people in Superior and Louisville have been evacuated. Here...
BOULDER COUNTY, CO
The Denver Gazette

'New Year's miracle': No casualties reported in Marshall fire burning in Boulder County

As of Friday morning there have been no casualties as the Marshall fire continues burning through southeast Boulder County, a feat Sheriff Joe Pelle and Gov. Jared Polis both called "a New Year's miracle" because of how quickly the fire moved and how little time people had to evacuate. One person who was considered missing Thursday also has been accounted for and is well, Pelle said. "That's awesome news, and,...
BOULDER COUNTY, CO
The Denver Gazette

Marshall fire victims concerned about frozen pipes

As thousands of homes remain without power or gas within the Marshall fire impact zone, some residents whose homes are still intact are worried about potential damage due to the snow and colder temperatures. Kathy Mihelic of Superior was worried Friday morning that her house might've been destroyed by the...
SUPERIOR, CO
The Denver Gazette

Communities rally to aid Marshall fire victims

LAFAYETTE — Help for those affected by the Marshall fire arrived in Lafayette by noon Friday as people from as far away as Castle Rock drove water and supplies to the Sister Carmen Community Center. “We saw what was going on and banded together to get something going,” said...
LAFAYETTE, CO
The Denver Gazette

35,000 people evacuated, hundreds of homes destroyed as wildfires sweep through Boulder County

Authorities evacuated around 35,000 people from the towns of Superior and Louisville on Thursday as wildfires destroyed nearly 600 homes in Boulder County amid extremely high winds. The Marshall fire had burned about 1,600 acres as of 5 p.m. after it sparked at around 11 a.m. at South Foothills Highway and Marshall Road, according to the Boulder Emergency Operations Center, which was activated to respond to the fire. The blaze...
BOULDER COUNTY, CO
The Denver Gazette

The Denver Gazette

Colorado State
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
374K+
Views
ABOUT

The Denver Gazette delivers credible local, business and features news, action-packed sports coverage and thought-provoking opinions -- all produced by Colorado's largest news organization.

 https://denvergazette.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy